Aboyne firefighter who died when engine overturned among first recipients of new award

An Aboyne firefighter who died during service will be one of the first recipients of the new Elizabeth Emblem award.

Hamish Grant and his team’s fire engine overturned after hitting a tree on the way to a blaze at an Aberdeenshire farmhouse in 1965.

Mr Grant died as a result of the accident, just three days before he was set to turn 37.

He was one of seven Scottish public servants among the first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem.

The Emblem was announced earlier this year to commemorate public servants who died in the line of duty.

Over 30 public servants who have died in public service will be honoured.

His Majesty The King will present the first batch of Emblems to the next of kin of recipients later this year.

The Emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Aboyne firefighter receives Elizabeth Emblem

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer said: “We must never forget those who have given their lives to protect others in the line of duty.

“While families will never be able to replace their loved ones, the Elizabeth Emblem pays tribute to the sacrifice they have made.”

Ian Murray, Secretary of State for Scotland, said: “The Elizabeth Emblem is inscribed with the words ‘For A Life Given In Service’ – and nothing could be more apt.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the seven Scottish public servants who receive this new honour today.

“I want to personally thank the families of the police officers, firefighters and NHS nurse who are recognised today for their bravery and service.

“Your loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the wider community and for that we will be forever grateful.”

The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown.

Each emblem will be inscribed with ‘For A Life Given In Service’.

It will also have the name of the fallen person inscribed on the reverse side.

The emblem will feature a pin, so their next of kin can proudly wear the award in their honour.

Families of those who have died in public service are encouraged to apply for an Elizabeth Emblem.