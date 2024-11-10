Aboyne firefighter who died when engine overturned among first recipients of new award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aboyne firefighter who died when engine overturned among first recipients of new award

Hamish Grant's next of kin will be presented with the Elizabeth Emblem by His Majesty The King.

By Jamie Sinclair
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, centre right, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, left, with Elizabeth Emblem campaigners Bryn Hughes, right, and Paul Bone
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, centre right, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, left, with Elizabeth Emblem campaigners Bryn Hughes, right, and Paul Bone. Image: Benjamin Cremel/PA.

An Aboyne firefighter who died during service will be one of the first recipients of the new Elizabeth Emblem award.

Hamish Grant and his team’s fire engine overturned after hitting a tree on the way to a blaze at an Aberdeenshire farmhouse in 1965.

Mr Grant died as a result of the accident, just three days before he was set to turn 37.

He was one of seven Scottish public servants among the first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem.

P&J ragout with story about death of Hamish Grant in 1965
Firefighter’s Hamish Grant as reported in The Press and Journal in 1965. Image: DC Thomson. 

The Emblem was announced earlier this year to commemorate public servants who died in the line of duty.

Over 30 public servants who have died in public service will be honoured.

His Majesty The King will present the first batch of Emblems to the next of kin of recipients later this year.

The Emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Aboyne firefighter receives Elizabeth Emblem

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer said: “We must never forget those who have given their lives to protect others in the line of duty.

“While families will never be able to replace their loved ones, the Elizabeth Emblem pays tribute to the sacrifice they have made.”

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray
Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Ian Murray, Secretary of State for Scotland, said: “The Elizabeth Emblem is inscribed with the words  ‘For A Life Given In Service’ – and nothing could be more apt.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the seven Scottish public servants who receive this new honour today.

“I want to personally thank the families of the police officers, firefighters and NHS nurse who are recognised today for their bravery and service.

“Your loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the wider community and for that we will be forever grateful.”

Elizabeth Emblem
The Elizabeth Emblem. Image: UK Government.

The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown.

Each emblem will be inscribed with ‘For A Life Given In Service’.

It will also have the name of the fallen person inscribed on the reverse side.

The emblem will feature a pin, so their next of kin can proudly wear the award in their honour.

Families of those who have died in public service are encouraged to apply for an Elizabeth Emblem.

