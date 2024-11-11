Three charged after Union Street clothing store break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three charged after Union Street clothing store break-in

Attic remains closed until further notice.

By Graham Fleming
Smashed window at Attic
One of the windows at Attic was smashed during the break-in. Image: DC Thomson.

Three people have been charged following an overnight break-in to Union Street clothing store, Attic.

A 41-year-old man and two women, aged 31 and 49, were arrested.

Police confirmed the man and 31-year-old woman are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The windows of the popular store were smashed and items of branded clothing were stolen after staff closed up on Wednesday evening.

Police in attendance at the shop after the break-in. Image: DC Thomson

PC Paige Aitchison, of Police Scotland, said: “Incidents like these have an impact on businesses and their livelihood, as well as the wider community.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“We hope this outcome provides reassurance to the members of the public and businesses and would encourage anyone with concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Attic co-owner slams Union Street construction work

Meanwhile, the store has confirmed that the shop will remain closed until further notice.

Co-owner Adam McLaughlin also slammed the “unsafe” construction works erected in front of his store in relation to the new Aberdeen market building.

Speaking to DC Thomson’s Original 106 radio station after the incident, he said: “We didn’t know the wall was going to be as high or imposing as it is when it went up.

“Our primary concern is that it was not going to be good for business. But as it turns out it’s not very good for our security or public safety, I would say.

Adam McLaughlin on Union Street
Attic’s shopfront is completely obscured by the construction works. Pictured is co-owner Adam McLaughlin. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“It’s a pretty grim experience walking down there at night.”

The Union Street branch of Attic first opened in November 2022 after 21 years at The Academy shopping centre.

Conversation