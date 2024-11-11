Three charged after Union Street clothing store break-in

Three people have been charged following an overnight break-in to Union Street clothing store, Attic.

A 41-year-old man and two women, aged 31 and 49, were arrested.

Police confirmed the man and 31-year-old woman are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The windows of the popular store were smashed and items of branded clothing were stolen after staff closed up on Wednesday evening.

PC Paige Aitchison, of Police Scotland, said: “Incidents like these have an impact on businesses and their livelihood, as well as the wider community.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“We hope this outcome provides reassurance to the members of the public and businesses and would encourage anyone with concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Attic co-owner slams Union Street construction work

Meanwhile, the store has confirmed that the shop will remain closed until further notice.

Co-owner Adam McLaughlin also slammed the “unsafe” construction works erected in front of his store in relation to the new Aberdeen market building.

Speaking to DC Thomson’s Original 106 radio station after the incident, he said: “We didn’t know the wall was going to be as high or imposing as it is when it went up.

“Our primary concern is that it was not going to be good for business. But as it turns out it’s not very good for our security or public safety, I would say.

“It’s a pretty grim experience walking down there at night.”

The Union Street branch of Attic first opened in November 2022 after 21 years at The Academy shopping centre.