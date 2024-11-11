Aberdeen’s Christmas tree stands tall as Castlegate flagstones replaced with tarmac

Aberdeen’s Castlegate has been a hive of activity today with a new arrival and a few departures.

The city’s Christmas tree was put up as granite flagstones were ripped from the ground and replaced with a temporary tarmac-like surface.

Digging began earlier this afternoon to complete an ‘unsightly’ makeover that promises safety improvements to the prominent city-centre square.

However, at the same time, Aberdeen’s centre-piece festive decoration has also been displayed in preparation for the city’s light switch-on on Sunday.

The tree has been given as a gift to Aberdeen from twin-city Stavanger in Norway.

Fencing has been erected around the site, and digging has commenced which will make way for flat ‘compacted road planings’.

It comes after council’s top brass said that many of the flagstones have come loose over the years, and would cost more than £1.5 million to repair.

Because of that, the planings have been dubbed the more cost-effective solution.

New Aberdeen Castlegate surface part of beach masterplan

The new surface is deemed essential for the Castlegate’s role in the new Aberdeen Beach masterplan, where vehicles will eventually be accommodated.

The plans include reinstating the central role of Union Street.

Links north to the beach area via the Castlegate will also be improved.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Although the waste materials are not the most aesthetically pleasing, they will help to significantly improve the safety of the surface around the Mercat Cross.”

The flagstones, which were originally laid in the early 1990s, will also be retained for potential future use.