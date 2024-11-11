Aberdeen’s Christmas tree stands tall as Castlegate flagstones replaced with tarmac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Christmas tree stands tall as Castlegate flagstones replaced with tarmac

Diggers and other construction equipment could also been seen in action.

By Graham Fleming
Work began today on the Castlegate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Work began today on the Castlegate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Castlegate has been a hive of activity today with a new arrival and a few departures.

The city’s Christmas tree was put up as granite flagstones were ripped from the ground and replaced with a temporary tarmac-like surface.

Digging began earlier this afternoon to complete an ‘unsightly’ makeover that promises safety improvements to the prominent city-centre square.

However, at the same time, Aberdeen’s centre-piece festive decoration has also been displayed in preparation for the city’s light switch-on on Sunday.

The tree has been given as a gift to Aberdeen from twin-city Stavanger in Norway.

The tree has arrived from Stavanger once again. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Fencing has been erected around the site, and digging has commenced which will make way for flat ‘compacted road planings’.

It comes after council’s top brass said that many of the flagstones have come loose over the years, and would cost more than £1.5 million to repair.

Because of that, the planings have been dubbed the more cost-effective solution.

Diggers were on full display today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

New Aberdeen Castlegate surface part of beach masterplan

The new surface is deemed essential for the Castlegate’s role in the new Aberdeen Beach masterplan, where vehicles will eventually be accommodated.

The plans include reinstating the central role of Union Street.

Links north to the beach area via the Castlegate will also be improved.

What do you think of the new surface. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Although the waste materials are not the most aesthetically pleasing, they will help to significantly improve the safety of the surface around the Mercat Cross.”

The flagstones, which were originally laid in the early 1990s, will also be retained for potential future use.

