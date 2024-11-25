First Bus to build battery storage and hydrogen refuelling station at King Street depot despite residents’ fears

First Bus has been given the go-ahead to install a hydrogen refuelling station at its Aberdeen depot as bosses aim to soon have a fully zero-emission fleet.

The transport firm was also given permission to add two battery storage containers to its King Street HQ.

This is despite dozens of objections from neighbours, who fear the serenity of their homes will be ruined by constant noise coming from the site.

But bosses argued these units were needed in order to create an electrified depot.

The proposal came as First recently invested £12.7 million into the city by introducing 24 new electric and 12 repower buses.

And the new scheme will aid the company with its goal to have a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035.

What will the battery storage units do?

The battery containers will allow First Bus to store energy generated during the day – and then use this at the company’s facilities overnight.

Design images show the units will be screened by a three metre high timber fence and placed on an area currently used to store bins.

Old Aberdeen Community Council had objected to the plan amid worries this would create a potential noise nuisance for neighbours nearby.

They made the point that noise concerns were previously raised when the bus firm installed electric vehicle infrastructure on the site.

Hydrogen explosion fears raised

Meanwhile, seven nearby residents complained about the hydrogen refuelling station.

Those against the plans were worried that a potential hydrogen explosion risk on the site could pose harm to nearby residents.

There were also concerns that the proposed fencing was not enough to curb any annoying noises.

Plans approved despite neighbours’ concerns

But planners urged councillors to approve the station as they believed the use of green hydrogen would help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

They also believed there was little chance of any extra safety risk to residents.

And while they noted neighbours would be “affected to a degree” by day-to-day noise on the site, they believed the proposed fence would be enough to prevent any nuisance.

The two applications recently went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee, where Bill Ireland of agents Logan Energy tried to further allay any safety fears.

He said: “Comments have been made about cylinders exploding but these are very safe.

“They are steel and are safe for moving and storing hydrogen.”

This seemed to be enough to persuade councillors as they went on to unanimously approved both proposals.

