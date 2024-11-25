First Bus to build battery storage and hydrogen refuelling station at King Street depot despite residents’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First Bus to build battery storage and hydrogen refuelling station at King Street depot despite residents’ fears

The plans were approved despite noise worries from nearby residents.

By Kirstie Topp
The First Bus depot on King Street.
The First Bus depot on King Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

First Bus has been given the go-ahead to install a hydrogen refuelling station at its Aberdeen depot as bosses aim to soon have a fully zero-emission fleet.

The transport firm was also given permission to add two battery storage containers to its King Street HQ.

This is despite dozens of objections from neighbours, who fear the serenity of their homes will be ruined by constant noise coming from the site.

But bosses argued these units were needed in order to create an electrified depot.

The works will allow First Bus Aberdeen to take one step closer to becoming fully electric. Image: First Bus.

The proposal came as First recently invested £12.7 million into the city by introducing 24 new electric and 12 repower buses.

And the new scheme will aid the company with its goal to have a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035.

What will the battery storage units do?

The battery containers will allow First Bus to store energy generated during the day – and then use this at the company’s facilities overnight.

Design images show the units will be screened by a three metre high timber fence and placed on an area currently used to store bins.

Old Aberdeen Community Council had objected to the plan amid worries this would create a potential noise nuisance for neighbours nearby.

Artist impression of the First Bus battery storage units. Image: Janus Architecture

They made the point that noise concerns were previously raised when the bus firm installed electric vehicle infrastructure on the site.

Hydrogen explosion fears raised

Meanwhile, seven nearby residents complained about the hydrogen refuelling station.

Those against the plans were worried that a potential hydrogen explosion risk on the site could pose harm to nearby residents.

The battery storage units will be installed where skips are currently located. Image: Janus Architecture

There were also concerns that the proposed fencing was not enough to curb any annoying noises.

Plans approved despite neighbours’ concerns

But planners urged councillors to approve the station as they believed the use of green hydrogen would help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

They also believed there was little chance of any extra safety risk to residents.

And while they noted neighbours would be “affected to a degree” by day-to-day noise on the site, they believed the proposed fence would be enough to prevent any nuisance.

The two applications recently went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee, where Bill Ireland of agents Logan Energy tried to further allay any safety fears.

The First Bus Hydrogen Refuelling Station will sit next to the bus depot. Image: Oberlanders

He said: “Comments have been made about cylinders exploding but these are very safe.

“They are steel and are safe for moving and storing hydrogen.”

This seemed to be enough to persuade councillors as they went on to unanimously approved both proposals.

Read more

Conversation