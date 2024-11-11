Could you be Beechgrove Garden’s new head gardener?

Beechgrove Garden is looking for a new head gardener – and it could be you.

Located 7 miles west of Aberdeen, the famous garden has been broadcasting on BBC Scotland since 1978.

The long-running show was once-hosted by star gardener Jim McColl who died last month at the age of 89.

Beechgrove Garden said that their new head gardener should have a high standard of horticulture experience and garden management.

The job listing said: “As Head Gardener, you will be responsible for a broad range of horticultural operations and all day-to-day operations within the garden.

“You will be required to maintain all perennial planting, hard landscaping and garden structures and produce annual displays, vegetable crops and greenhouse plants as required, to service programme needs.”

The successful candidate should also have an understanding of current Health and Safety, COSHH and FEPA requirements and will preferably hold PA1 and PA6.

Behind-the-scenes role but possible opportunities for TV appearance

Filming in Beechgrove Garden is on a weekly basis and runs for 26 programmes from spring until autumn.

This role is being listed as a behind-the-scenes appointment.

However, when appropriate the successful candidate may be asked to participate in front of the camera.

They will also be required to manage garden staff and ensure all work is carried out to a high standard.

Liaising with TV crew to meet strict deadlines

The successful candidate is expected to play a part in discussions with the production team and programme presenters.

“Due to the nature of the garden, you must be able to implement programme ideas and follow them through to conclusion,” they added.

They say that the salary for this permanent position is negotiable.

The closing date for the full-time position of head gardener is December 6.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online.