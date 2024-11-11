Could you be Beechgrove Garden’s new head gardener?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could you be Beechgrove Garden’s new head gardener?

The TV garden is looking for an experienced green-fingered candidate to take up the position.

By Ena Saracevic
Beechgrove Garden are looking to expand their gardening team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Beechgrove Garden are looking to expand their gardening team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Beechgrove Garden is looking for a new head gardener – and it could be you.

Located 7 miles west of Aberdeen, the famous garden has been broadcasting on BBC Scotland since 1978.

The long-running show was once-hosted by star gardener Jim McColl who died last month at the age of 89.

Beechgrove Garden said that their new head gardener should have a high standard of horticulture experience and garden management.

Beechgrove Garden is based just outside of Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The job listing said: “As Head Gardener, you will be responsible for a broad range of horticultural operations and all day-to-day operations within the garden.

“You will be required to maintain all perennial planting, hard landscaping and garden structures and produce annual displays, vegetable crops and greenhouse plants as required, to service programme needs.”

The successful candidate should also have an understanding of current Health and Safety, COSHH and FEPA requirements and will preferably hold PA1 and PA6.

Behind-the-scenes role but possible opportunities for TV appearance

Filming in Beechgrove Garden is on a weekly basis and runs for 26 programmes from spring until autumn.

This role is being listed as a behind-the-scenes appointment.

However, when appropriate the successful candidate may be asked to participate in front of the camera.

They will also be required to manage garden staff and ensure all work is carried out to a high standard.

The head gardener will take part in discussions with the programme presenters. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Liaising with TV crew to meet strict deadlines

The successful candidate is expected to play a part in discussions with the production team and programme presenters.

“Due to the nature of the garden, you must be able to implement programme ideas and follow them through to conclusion,” they added.

Beechgrove Garden. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

They say that the salary for this permanent position is negotiable.

The closing date for the full-time position of head gardener is December 6.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online.

Conversation