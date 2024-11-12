Aberdeen FC question appears on ITV’s The Chase – do you know the answer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen FC question appears on ITV’s The Chase – do you know the answer?

The chaser showed great knowledge of the Dons as he answered.

By Graham Fleming
Can you answer this Aberdeen FC question? Image: ITV
Can you answer this Aberdeen FC question? Image: ITV

An Aberdeen FC trivia question has made an appearance on hit ITV show The Chase.

Contestant Bev, with a chance to win £7,000, was quizzed on The Dons’ 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup victory on yesterday afternoon’s show.

The quiz hopeful from Liverpool was asked:  Which team Aberdeen beat in the final of the competition over 40 years?

Host Bradley Walsh posed the question with Bev up against chaser Shaun Wallace also known as The Dark Destroyer.

Bradley Walsh posed the familiar question on the show which aired yesterday. Image: ITV

Despite saying that “she’s not a sports person,” she made a great guess after answering ‘Real Madrid’ after admitting “she had no idea”.

The other options presented were German and Italian football giants Bayern Munich and Juventus, but Real Madrid is, of course, the correct answer.

Afterwards, Bev was given a football history lesson by The Dark Destroyer.

Also getting the question correct, he recounted: “Eric Black scored the first goal.

“They (Madrid) equalised then John Hewitt got the famous winner”.

The impressive guess went on to serve Bev well as she went all the way to the final chase, adding seven grand to her team’s prize pool.

Aberdeen FC’s most famous day makes appearance on The Chase

Aberdeen’s Cup Winner’s Cup victory over Real Madrid will go down as the club’s greatest day.

Displacing the likes of Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, Sir Alex Ferguson’s men did the unthinkable beating Los Blancos 2-1 in extra time to lift the famous cup.

Aberdeen FC made a surprise appearance on the ITV quiz show. Image: ITV

Only months after, The Dons beat Hamburg for their second European trophy in the UEFA Super Cup.

Were you able to answer the Aberdeen FC question posed on The Chase yesterday? Comment down below.

Conversation