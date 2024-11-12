Aberdeen FC question appears on ITV’s The Chase – do you know the answer?

An Aberdeen FC trivia question has made an appearance on hit ITV show The Chase.

Contestant Bev, with a chance to win £7,000, was quizzed on The Dons’ 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup victory on yesterday afternoon’s show.

The quiz hopeful from Liverpool was asked: Which team Aberdeen beat in the final of the competition over 40 years?

Host Bradley Walsh posed the question with Bev up against chaser Shaun Wallace also known as The Dark Destroyer.

Despite saying that “she’s not a sports person,” she made a great guess after answering ‘Real Madrid’ after admitting “she had no idea”.

The other options presented were German and Italian football giants Bayern Munich and Juventus, but Real Madrid is, of course, the correct answer.

Afterwards, Bev was given a football history lesson by The Dark Destroyer.

Also getting the question correct, he recounted: “Eric Black scored the first goal.

“They (Madrid) equalised then John Hewitt got the famous winner”.

The impressive guess went on to serve Bev well as she went all the way to the final chase, adding seven grand to her team’s prize pool.

Aberdeen FC’s most famous day makes appearance on The Chase

Aberdeen’s Cup Winner’s Cup victory over Real Madrid will go down as the club’s greatest day.

Displacing the likes of Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, Sir Alex Ferguson’s men did the unthinkable beating Los Blancos 2-1 in extra time to lift the famous cup.

Only months after, The Dons beat Hamburg for their second European trophy in the UEFA Super Cup.

