Stonehaven outdoor pool launches first cold water season

Stonehaven’s open-air pool is bringing a new experience to the town this weekend.

Having opened in 1934, the Queen Elizabeth Park pool has announced it is introducing a cold water swimming season for the first time.

The pool is normally open from late May to early September.

There will be 64 opportunities available for Stonehaven swimmers to be the first customers of the season on Saturday, November 16.

From that day, the pool will be open every Saturday between 10am and 12pm.

The average water temperature will be 9 degrees.

However, there are no boilers on so this will fluctuate with the outside temperatures.

How can I book the experience?

All sessions will be cashless so must be booked on their app or sports booking system prior to coming or from the team at the Leisure Centre.

The half-hour sessions cost £5.97 for those aged over 16, though age-related and low-income concessions are available.

Swimsuits, swim shorts and wet suits are required for your swim and you will have to leave a towel or a dry robe poolside for when you come out of the water.

The pool has noted that there is no water in their main building but the entry fee covers access to changing rooms and showers at the leisure centre which is a 2-minute walk away.