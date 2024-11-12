Stonehaven outdoor pool launches first cold water season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven outdoor pool launches first cold water season

Swimmers are invited to take the plunge despite the heaters being off.

By Ena Saracevic
Swimmers are being invited to try out the cold water swimming season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Swimmers are being invited to try out the cold water swimming season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Stonehaven’s open-air pool is bringing a new experience to the town this weekend.

Having opened in 1934, the Queen Elizabeth Park pool has announced it is introducing a cold water swimming season for the first time.

The pool is normally open from late May to early September.

There will be 64 opportunities available for Stonehaven swimmers to be the first customers of the season on Saturday, November 16.

From that day, the pool will be open every Saturday between 10am and 12pm.

The pool is excited to launch its first cold-water swimming season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The average water temperature will be 9 degrees.

However, there are no boilers on so this will fluctuate with the outside temperatures.

How can I book the experience?

All sessions will be cashless so must be booked on their app or sports booking system prior to coming or from the team at the Leisure Centre.

The half-hour sessions cost £5.97 for those aged over 16, though age-related and low-income concessions are available.

Swimsuits, swim shorts and wet suits are required for your swim and you will have to leave a towel or a dry robe poolside for when you come out of the water.

The entry fee to the pool covers access to the leisure centre for changing and shower facilities.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The pool has noted that there is no water in their main building but the entry fee covers access to changing rooms and showers at the leisure centre which is a 2-minute walk away.

Conversation