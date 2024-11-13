Three Post Office branches across Highlands & Islands at risk of closure – is yours on the list?

Three Post Office branches across the Highlands and Islands could face permanent closure as part of a UK-wide shake-up.

The organisation has announced plans to sell 115 directly owned branches across the country, including those in the north.

The affected branches collectively employ close to 1,000 people.

Under the proposal, these branches could be transferred to retail partners such as Co-op or WHSmith, or be taken over by individual postmasters.

However, if these options don’t succeed, they may close for good.

The announcement, made today by Post Office chairman Nigel Railton, is part of a broader strategy to streamline operations and transition to a fully franchised model.

Is your local Post Office branch on the list?

There are three threatened branches across the Highlands & Islands –

Inverness – 14-16 Queensgate, IV1 1AX

Kirkwall – 15 Junction Road, KW15 1DD

Stornoway – 16 Francis Street, HS1 2A

With around 11,500 sites across the UK, around 99% are run as franchises, while the remaining 1% – including Inverness, Kirkwall and Stornoway – are managed directly by Post Office Limited as “Crown” Post Offices.

Mr Railton said: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters.”

A spokesman for the Post Office added: “The plan intends to create a new operating model for the business that means ensuring the Post Office has the right organisational design.”

Post Office reaction: ‘Tone deaf as it is immoral’

Objecting to the changes is the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which is calling on the Post Office to terminate the plans.

The union is also calling on the government to intervene.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “For the company to announce the closure of hundreds of Post Offices hot on the heels of the Horizon scandal is as tone deaf as it is immoral.

“CWU members are victims of the Horizon scandal – and for them to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.”

The Horizon scandal was highlighted by STV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office in January and involved the Post Office pursuing thousands of innocent subpostmasters for apparent financial shortfalls caused by faults in Horizon.

Centralisation ‘an increasingly damaged trend’

Highlands and Islands MSP and convenor of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party group on islands, Jamie Halcro Johnston expressed his disappointment at the news.

He said: “Our local Post Offices are a vital part of the high streets of many of our rural and island communities, providing essential services to local businesses and to many of our older and more vulnerable residents.

“Yet again, we risk seeing these services lost by those who fail to understand – or care little – of the real impact the loss of these branches could have on the communities they serve.

“Rural and island communities have seen too many services lost because of the perceived efficiency benefits of centralisation and this is just the latest example of what has become an increasingly damaging trend.”