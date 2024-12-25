From fancy fish fingers to canine coin collectors here are some of Aberdeen’s Guinness World Records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From fancy fish fingers to canine coin collectors here are some of Aberdeen’s Guinness World Records

You might be surprised by what Aberdeen and the people who live here will do to break a record.

Ollie and Harry Ferguson from Turriff. Image: Mac Ferguson.
Ollie and Harry Ferguson from Turriff. Image: Mac Ferguson.
By Ross Hempseed

When you think of Aberdeen your mind might go to oil and granite as the city is famed for those important materials.

However, Aberdeen has been a breeding ground for wonderful people who want to put their name in the history books.

Or perhaps the book of Guinness World Records, where daredevils and dreamers go to prove themselves, and Aberdonians are no exception.

Guinness World Records 2025. Image: Guinness World Records.

The annual edition is a favourite among holiday shoppers, with the 2025 edition marking the 70th anniversary.

Here are some of the craziest world records broken in Aberdeen and by Aberdonians.

Most travelled toy ship

The most travelled toy ship covered 3773.26 miles, launched by Ollie and Harry Ferguson, sailing from Turriff, Aberdeenshire, between May 28, 2017 and May 12, 2018.

The record has since been broken, by Ollie and Harry collaborating with Jax, Kai and Fynn Lewis from Trinidad and Tobago.

Ollie and Harry Ferguson at tarlair pool
Ollie and Harry Ferguson from Turriff. Image: Mac Ferguson.

Launched in September 2020, Adventure 2 covered 9,593.34 miles up to 19 November 2021.

The vessel was released off Guyana, sailed through the Caribbean Sea, into the Gulf of Mexico, up the east coast of the USA, and then out into the Atlantic Ocean before its signal was lost.

Deepest eel

On May 14, 2014, Dr Alan Jamieson and Dr Thomas Linley of Aberdeen University deployed a deep-sea vehicle known as Abyssal-Lander to 19,908 ft deep in the Kermadec Trench off New Zealand.

Included in those photos was the synaphobranchid Ilyophis robinsae aka cut-throat eels.

To date, this is the only observation of an eel at hadal depths (greater than 19,685 feet) – and is the deepest true eel ever recorded.

The research was published in Deep Sea Research I on May 7, 2016.

Highest match average in a Premier League darts match in Aberdeen

The highest match average in a Premier League darts match is 123.4 by Michael Van Gerwen (Netherlands) in his match against Michael Smith in Aberdeen on February 25, 2016.

Michael Van Gerwen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Highest ski jump from a quarterpipe (artificial slope)

The highest ski jump from a quarterpipe on an artificial slope is 11 ft 1.86 ins.

It was achieved by Rob Wilkinson at Aberdeen Snowsports Centre on October 18, 2014.

Most coins deposited into a piggy bank by a dog in one minute

The most coins deposited into a piggy bank by a dog in one minute is 23 and was achieved by Leo.

The spaniel, owned by Emily Anderson completed the task in Aberdeen on February 24, 2023.

Emily is a dog trainer with over a decade of experience. Her and Leo have used their skills to grow a large following on social media.

To find out more about Emily and Leo, click here.

Emily Anderson and her cocker spaniel Leo. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Oldest insect recorded in Aberdeen

The oldest insect ever found is the fossilised Rhyniognatha hirsti, which lived in what is now Aberdeen approximately 410 million years ago.

It is 30 million years older than any other known insect fossil.

The specimen was first described in 1926 by entomologist, Robin John Tillyard, as “unremarkable” and left in the vaults of London’s Natural History Museum.

It remained there for approximately 80 years until entomologists, David A. Grimaldi and Michael S. Engel re-studied the fossil using modern microscopes.

They found that while there were no wings, the fossil proved insects could fly 80m years earlier than previously thought.

Tourists walk around the grand hall of the Natural History Museum in London.
The rare fossil is housed in the Natural History Museum. Image: Shutterstock.

Youngest professor (male) record held by Aberdeen University

Colin Maclaurin (1698-1746), was elected to Marischal College, Aberdeen as Professor of Mathematics on 30 September 1717.

He was just 19 years old when he took up the role.

In 1725, he was made Professor of Mathematics at Edinburgh University on the recommendation of Sir Isaac Newton.

Most expensive fish fingers

In 2004, Barry Coutts’ Bistro in Aberdeen added to their menu haute cuisine fish fingers.

They were made with smoked halibut, king scallops, crayfish, monkfish and Beluga caviar.

The fish fingers cost £100 each.

Conversation