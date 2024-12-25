From fancy fish fingers to canine coin collectors here are some of Aberdeen’s Guinness World Records

When you think of Aberdeen your mind might go to oil and granite as the city is famed for those important materials.

However, Aberdeen has been a breeding ground for wonderful people who want to put their name in the history books.

Or perhaps the book of Guinness World Records, where daredevils and dreamers go to prove themselves, and Aberdonians are no exception.

The annual edition is a favourite among holiday shoppers, with the 2025 edition marking the 70th anniversary.

Here are some of the craziest world records broken in Aberdeen and by Aberdonians.

Most travelled toy ship

The most travelled toy ship covered 3773.26 miles, launched by Ollie and Harry Ferguson, sailing from Turriff, Aberdeenshire, between May 28, 2017 and May 12, 2018.

The record has since been broken, by Ollie and Harry collaborating with Jax, Kai and Fynn Lewis from Trinidad and Tobago.

Launched in September 2020, Adventure 2 covered 9,593.34 miles up to 19 November 2021.

The vessel was released off Guyana, sailed through the Caribbean Sea, into the Gulf of Mexico, up the east coast of the USA, and then out into the Atlantic Ocean before its signal was lost.

Deepest eel

On May 14, 2014, Dr Alan Jamieson and Dr Thomas Linley of Aberdeen University deployed a deep-sea vehicle known as Abyssal-Lander to 19,908 ft deep in the Kermadec Trench off New Zealand.

Included in those photos was the synaphobranchid Ilyophis robinsae aka cut-throat eels.

To date, this is the only observation of an eel at hadal depths (greater than 19,685 feet) – and is the deepest true eel ever recorded.

The research was published in Deep Sea Research I on May 7, 2016.

Highest match average in a Premier League darts match in Aberdeen

The highest match average in a Premier League darts match is 123.4 by Michael Van Gerwen (Netherlands) in his match against Michael Smith in Aberdeen on February 25, 2016.

Highest ski jump from a quarterpipe (artificial slope)

The highest ski jump from a quarterpipe on an artificial slope is 11 ft 1.86 ins.

It was achieved by Rob Wilkinson at Aberdeen Snowsports Centre on October 18, 2014.

Most coins deposited into a piggy bank by a dog in one minute

The most coins deposited into a piggy bank by a dog in one minute is 23 and was achieved by Leo.

The spaniel, owned by Emily Anderson completed the task in Aberdeen on February 24, 2023.

Emily is a dog trainer with over a decade of experience. Her and Leo have used their skills to grow a large following on social media.

To find out more about Emily and Leo, click here.

Oldest insect recorded in Aberdeen

The oldest insect ever found is the fossilised Rhyniognatha hirsti, which lived in what is now Aberdeen approximately 410 million years ago.

It is 30 million years older than any other known insect fossil.

The specimen was first described in 1926 by entomologist, Robin John Tillyard, as “unremarkable” and left in the vaults of London’s Natural History Museum.

It remained there for approximately 80 years until entomologists, David A. Grimaldi and Michael S. Engel re-studied the fossil using modern microscopes.

They found that while there were no wings, the fossil proved insects could fly 80m years earlier than previously thought.

Youngest professor (male) record held by Aberdeen University

Colin Maclaurin (1698-1746), was elected to Marischal College, Aberdeen as Professor of Mathematics on 30 September 1717.

He was just 19 years old when he took up the role.

In 1725, he was made Professor of Mathematics at Edinburgh University on the recommendation of Sir Isaac Newton.

Most expensive fish fingers

In 2004, Barry Coutts’ Bistro in Aberdeen added to their menu haute cuisine fish fingers.

They were made with smoked halibut, king scallops, crayfish, monkfish and Beluga caviar.

The fish fingers cost £100 each.