Drone images reveal work has ramped up on £62m Aberdeen beach playpark

Construction has ramped up to build a new £62 million playpark at Aberdeen beach.

Equipment has been placed down and digging has begun to turn the area into a “national attraction”.

The “huge and fantastic” new play area is hoped to bring visitors from across the country to have fun at the seaside.

The playpark will include four zones: sports, adventure, woodland and coastal.

A seven-storey structure, called the ‘play factory,’ has also been promised.

The news comes after fences were placed around the works in September.

Playpark part of beach and city masterplan

Building materials such as concrete and metal can be seen at the site of the project, which will include an events field, amphitheatre and even improvements to Broadhill.

The works are part of Aberdeen City Council’s supposed city centre and beach masterplan.

It was meant to be the first of three waves of investment at the seafront, which would include a new leisure centre, investment in the Beach Ballroom, new boardwalk and a potential replacement for Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie stadium.

However, phase two of the masterplan has been paused until councillors can find £300m in cash to complete the project.

Aberdeen beach playpark ‘going to be huge and fantastic’

Speaking to The Press and Journal in September, council procurement chief Craig Innes said the park will bring “significant footfall” back to Aberdeen.

He said: “The beach park is significantly different to that, both in scale and the activity within it.

“We see this being a national attraction. This is going to be huge and fantastic and create significant footfall.”