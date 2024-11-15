Revealed: New Peterhead museum will showcase Annie Lennox, ‘weird and wonderful’ relics and stories of Aberdeenshire

A Museum of Aberdeenshire will be created at Peterhead’s historic Arbuthnot House – telling the stories of the region’s people, places and communities.

The historic Broad Street venue has been lying empty for the last decade and is currently on the buildings at risk register.

But, it will undergo massive redevelopment as part of the £20 million Peterhead Cultural Project.

While concrete plans are still to be lodged, Buchan councillors were given an exclusive look at what is expected to come.

Here’s how the project has been plotted out…

Peterhead library to temporarily move

The first chapter of the redevelopment will take place next month when the town’s existing library closes ahead of its move to Arbuthnot House.

It will be temporarily relocated to Peterhead Community Centre.

Families will be delighted to know that the popular Bookbug sessions are expected to make a return.

Guests to benefit from garden and cafe

A walled garden at Arbuthnot House that was converted into car parking back in the 1960s will be restored as work gets going.

This will see the creation of a much-needed public greenspace in the heart of Peterhead.

A cafe, offering coffees and light meals to visitors throughout the day, will open out to the garden area.

Museum galleries full of ‘weird and wonderful’ items

The first galleries, named ‘Connections and Beginnings’, will focus on the history of Aberdeenshire and its people.

Meanwhile, a ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ will give a nod to Georgian and Victorian museums of the past.

Project leader Patricia Weeks explained that the exhibition would be full of “weird and wonderful” items collected through the years.

She also revealed that some objects have already been chosen, from 16th Century artwork and Chinese curios to taxidermy.

A ‘Hidden Histories’ gallery will look at the darker aspects of the region’s history.

But most importantly, Arbuthnot Museum’s famous polar bear Mochie will make the move to the town centre venue.

He will be placed in a space dedicated to environmental concerns and Arctic exploration.

Ms Weeks said that the galleries will be climate controlled with the “highest security”.

This means that more valuable items from lenders such as the British Museum can be displayed in the north-east for the first time.

What else will be on display?

Stories, songs and literature will take centre stage on the first floor, along with a feature on Doric.

Portraits of well-known faces from author George MacDonald to singer Annie Lennox are expected to appear here too.

And of course, no Peterhead museum would be complete without mentioning its fishing and maritime history.

Seven sub-spaces will take a look at everything from natural history and archaeology to castles and medieval Aberdeenshire.

Exhibitions, weddings and a restaurant too

The second floor will feature a space exclusively for touring exhibitions and a balcony looking out across Peterhead.

It could host everything from artwork to props and costumes, such as the extremely popular Invasion show that had to be extended due to overwhelming demand.

Functions and events could be held here while loved-up couples will be able to tie the knot in the museum.

This space will be open for party and conference bookings, and it is hoped these events could be catered by the restaurant upstairs.

The 50-seat diner will serve fresh locally sourced seafood in the evenings, with visitors able to enjoy a cocktail on the outdoor terrace.

When will the museum open?

Ms Weeks revealed that the local authority is looking to have the building works completed by 2026.

And while there is no exact opening date yet, it is hoped the new museum and library will open its doors to the public in 2027.

At his first committee meeting following his election last week, new councillor Peter Chapman said he was “enthralled” with the plans.

He added: “It’s a hugely ambitious and exciting project, but boy is it going to make a difference to Peterhead.”

His comments were echoed by fellow councillor Anne Simpson, who believes the museum will add to the “good vibes” in the town.

“I have no doubt this project will make an absolutely huge contribution to the regeneration of the town,” she stated.

