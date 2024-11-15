Revealed: New Peterhead museum will showcase Annie Lennox, ‘weird and wonderful’ relics and stories of Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: New Peterhead museum will showcase Annie Lennox, ‘weird and wonderful’ relics and stories of Aberdeenshire

Councillors were recently given a major update on the progress of the £20 million Peterhead Cultural Project.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The development will also include 60 Broad Street. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
A Museum of Aberdeenshire will be created at Peterhead’s historic Arbuthnot House – telling the stories of the region’s people, places and communities.

The historic Broad Street venue has been lying empty for the last decade and is currently on the buildings at risk register.

But, it will undergo massive redevelopment as part of the £20 million Peterhead Cultural Project.

Arbuthnot House will soon be brought back to life as a museum and library. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While concrete plans are still to be lodged, Buchan councillors were given an exclusive look at what is expected to come.

Here’s how the project has been plotted out…

Peterhead library to temporarily move

The first chapter of the redevelopment will take place next month when the town’s existing library closes ahead of its move to Arbuthnot House.

It will be temporarily relocated to Peterhead Community Centre.

The existing Peterhead Museum and library can be found at Arbuthnot House on St Peter Street. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Families will be delighted to know that the popular Bookbug sessions are expected to make a return.

Guests to benefit from garden and cafe

A walled garden at Arbuthnot House that was converted into car parking back in the 1960s will be restored as work gets going.

This will see the creation of a much-needed public greenspace in the heart of Peterhead.

A cafe, offering coffees and light meals to visitors throughout the day, will open out to the garden area.

Museum galleries full of ‘weird and wonderful’ items

The first galleries, named ‘Connections and Beginnings’, will focus on the history of Aberdeenshire and its people.

The proposed plans for Arbuthnot House. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Meanwhile, a ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ will give a nod to Georgian and Victorian museums of the past.

Project leader Patricia Weeks explained that the exhibition would be full of “weird and wonderful” items collected through the years.

The extension to Arbuthnot House can be seen in this image. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

She also revealed that some objects have already been chosen, from 16th Century artwork and Chinese curios to taxidermy.

A ‘Hidden Histories’ gallery will look at the darker aspects of the region’s history.

But most importantly, Arbuthnot Museum’s famous polar bear Mochie will make the move to the town centre venue.

The top-floor restaurant would have spectacular views of Peterhead Harbour. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

He will be placed in a space dedicated to environmental concerns and Arctic exploration.

Ms Weeks said that the galleries will be climate controlled with the “highest security”.

This means that more valuable items from lenders such as the British Museum can be displayed in the north-east for the first time.

What else will be on display?

Stories, songs and literature will take centre stage on the first floor, along with a feature on Doric.

Portraits of well-known faces from author George MacDonald to singer Annie Lennox are expected to appear here too.

Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox could be featured in the new Peterhead museum. Image: Startraks Photo/Shutterstock

And of course, no Peterhead museum would be complete without mentioning its fishing and maritime history.

Seven sub-spaces will take a look at everything from natural history and archaeology to castles and medieval Aberdeenshire.

Exhibitions, weddings and a restaurant too

The second floor will feature a space exclusively for touring exhibitions and a balcony looking out across Peterhead.

It could host everything from artwork to props and costumes, such as the extremely popular Invasion show that had to be extended due to overwhelming demand.

Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper attended the Invasion exhibition at Arbuthnot Museum in Peterhead. Image: Karen Murray/Firstpix Photography

What would you like to see on display in the new museum? Let us know in our comments section below

Functions and events could be held here while loved-up couples will be able to tie the knot in the museum.

This space will be open for party and conference bookings, and it is hoped these events could be catered by the restaurant upstairs.

The 50-seat diner will serve fresh locally sourced seafood in the evenings, with visitors able to enjoy a cocktail on the outdoor terrace.

When will the museum open?

Ms Weeks revealed that the local authority is looking to have the building works completed by 2026.

And while there is no exact opening date yet, it is hoped the new museum and library will open its doors to the public in 2027.

At his first committee meeting following his election last week, new councillor Peter Chapman said he was “enthralled” with the plans.

Central Buchan councillor Peter Chapman. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

He added: “It’s a hugely ambitious and exciting project, but boy is it going to make a difference to Peterhead.”

His comments were echoed by fellow councillor Anne Simpson, who believes the museum will add to the “good vibes” in the town.

“I have no doubt this project will make an absolutely huge contribution to the regeneration of the town,” she stated.

