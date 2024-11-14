Aberdeenshire’s extreme cleaners clear crime scenes and help families in the aftermath of death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire’s extreme cleaners clear crime scenes and help families in the aftermath of death

From biohazards to severe hoarders, the specialist team travel across the country tackling all kinds of mess.

Andrew Irvine and David Johnston-Oates
Aftermath Scotland owners David Johnston-Oates and Andrew Irvine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

The very first job carried out by the Aftermath Scotland team highlighted to them just how vital their services are for families.

Andrew Irvine and David Johnston-Oates were called to help after an unattended death in Aberdeen where the deceased had been undiscovered for several weeks.

The duo had completed thorough training to become specialist cleaners and successfully started their own business in the field – but this was one of the first times they had to face the reality of the job.

“The family came up from Manchester and not only discovered the death but also a severe hoarding situation,” David shared.

Aftermath Scotland owners Andrew Irvine and David Johnston-Oates
Aftermath Scotland owners Andrew Irvine and David Johnston-Oates. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“The job grew arms and legs. It was an extreme clean, just like something you’d see on the television.”

‘We want people to know this service is available’

Andrew and David, who both live in Drumlithie, quickly built a trusting relationship with the family and transported everything they needed down to England after clearing the home.

So they can try and help as many people as possible, they have made it their mission to build connections with local authorities, police, funeral directors and social services.

However, for ethical reasons, these professionals are unable to recommend their services to families when they are needed.

David and Andrew form Aftermath Scotland in protective clothing
Specialist equipment and protective gear is required for all of the cleaning jobs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Families are going through so much trauma, the last thing they need is to have to go and search for this sort of thing,” David said.

“We are here to help take that pressure off.

“We’ve been very lucky families have been able to find us but it’s been sad to see the struggle they have to go through to do so.”

Specialist cleaners based in Aberdeenshire

Aftermath Scotland offer a wide range of biohazard cleaning services from unattended deaths and crime scenes, to house clearances and hoarding.

While Andrew and David focus on the manual work, their spouses and company directors, Kelly Irvine and Ian Johnston-Oates, help with the background work.

Andrew Irvine from Aftermath Scotland surrounded by piles of books and magazines
Andrew at the scene of a recent hoarding job. Image: Aftermath Scotland.

“It’s a very specialised field, you need to have a certain nature to be able to do it,” Andrew said.

“We were shocked by how intense the training course was. You need to spend a lot of time studying and learning about all the diseases and pathogens.

“It’s quite a dangerous job as well due to the things we are dealing with. We’ve got to be dressed up with all the equipment and inoculations, with the right insurance in place.

“We always ensure we’re following all the procedures.”

David and Andrew in the Aftermath Scotland van
Aftermath Scotland specialises in sensitive and challenging cleaning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The cleaners juggle the new business alongside their other work, with David being an accountant and owner of the Drumlithie Inn and Andrew being a trained chef who spent many years in the farming industry.

“We know the area very well and can be very reactive,” they said. “If families need our help, we will travel to them.

“We love seeing the stress coming off – it’s very rewarding. You come away from a job feeling like you have made a difference.”

Mental health support

The specialist cleaners are there to support families in the aftermath of death with an increase across the country linked to mental health and drug usage.

They have had to deal with bodily fluids, as well as needles and sharp objects, at scenes which have sometimes been unattended for many weeks.

Hoarding
A photo from one of the business’s recent hoarding jobs. Image: Aftermath Scotland.

Aftermath Scotland also receives calls from people looking for support after discovering their family members are hoarding.

“It seems to have increased since Covid,” David said. “It was a very isolating period and hoarding is a mental health illness.

“They become so protective of what they have built up, whether it be paper or food or money.

“These things are their lifeline so we could end up being there a week or a month.

“We need to work at their pace to help them and cannot go in heavy-handed.

“Nobody knows what is going on behind closed doors”.

Conversation