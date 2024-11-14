Woman in hospital with serious injuries after Pitmedden crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman in hospital with serious injuries after Pitmedden crash

The collision took place on the A920 on Wednesday afternoon.

By Ellie Milne
A920
The crash took place near the Pitmedden crossroads. Image: Google Maps.

A 72-year-old woman is in a serous condition in hospital after a crash near Pitmedden.

The collision took place on the A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum road, near the B999 crossroads, at about 1.35pm on Wednesday.

It involved a Land Rover Defender and a Ford EcoSport.

The 72-year-old woman, who was driving the Ford, was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Staff have described her condition as “serious”.

A 60-year-old woman, who was driving the Land Rover, and the 61-year-old male passenger were also taken to hospital.

They were both released after receiving treatment.

Appeal for witnesses after Pitmedden crash

The road was closed at Pitmedden for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

Police are now appealing the the public for information about the crash.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation to establish the cause of the crash is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed it take place to contact us.

“If you were driving on this road around the time of the crash and have any information or dashcam footage that may assist, please get in touch.

“Information should be passed to police through 101 quoting incident number 1611 of November 13.”

