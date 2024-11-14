Woman in hospital with serious injuries after Pitmedden crash

A 72-year-old woman is in a serous condition in hospital after a crash near Pitmedden.

The collision took place on the A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum road, near the B999 crossroads, at about 1.35pm on Wednesday.

It involved a Land Rover Defender and a Ford EcoSport.

The 72-year-old woman, who was driving the Ford, was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Staff have described her condition as “serious”.

A 60-year-old woman, who was driving the Land Rover, and the 61-year-old male passenger were also taken to hospital.

They were both released after receiving treatment.

Appeal for witnesses after Pitmedden crash

The road was closed at Pitmedden for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

Police are now appealing the the public for information about the crash.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation to establish the cause of the crash is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed it take place to contact us.

“If you were driving on this road around the time of the crash and have any information or dashcam footage that may assist, please get in touch.

“Information should be passed to police through 101 quoting incident number 1611 of November 13.”