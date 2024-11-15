Woman, 72, in ‘serious condition’ after crash on A920 near Pitmedden

A 72-year-old woman is in a “serious” condition in hospital following a collision on the A920.

The two vehicle accident happened near Thornhill, on the outskirts of Pitmedden, on Wednesday, November 13 at around 1.35pm.

A male passenger, 61, and female driver, 60, of a second car were also injured but released after treatment.

The seriously injured woman was driving a Ford EcoSport, while the other vehicle involved was a Land Rover Defender.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell of the North East Road Policing Unit in Aberdeen said: “Our investigation to establish the cause of the crash is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed it take place to contact us.

“If you were driving on this road around the time of the crash and have any information or dashcam footage that may assist, please get in touch.

“Information should be passed to Police Scotland through 101 quoting incident number 1611 of 13 November.”