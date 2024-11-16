‘How we turned neglected Peterhead park into a £1.4m mecca for families’

For years, Victoria Park had lain forgotten and desolate just on the edge of Peterhead town centre.

Overgrown, barren and unloved, a rusty and rarely used swing set creaking in the breeze was its only attraction – lost between piles of litter and shards of broken bottles.

There seemed to be little hope for the forlorn expanse until a group of public-spirited volunteers embarked on a rescue mission.

Despite its dire state, Peterhead Area Community Trust (Pact) had a dream – that one warm summer day, kids of all ages would be able to enjoy it.

And five years on, their vision has become a reality…

Getting ready to mark yet another milestone, Pact’s Alan Fakley and Dianne Beagrie reveal:

Why they decided to take on the mammoth task of transforming the neglected area into a town centre attraction

The numerous challenges they faced over the years – including thousands of pounds worth of vandalism

And what else they have planned for Victoria Park

How did the idea come about?

I meet up with Alan and Dianne at the park on a blustery Thursday afternoon.

Braving the chilly breeze coming off the North Sea, kids are eagerly queuing up for a shot on the climbing frame and the shiny new swing set.

The park across from Peterhead Academy is a far cry from when Pact took up the project in 2019.

Alan, who has lived in the Blue Toon for 40 years, takes a seat on one of the refurbished benches and begins to explain how it all came about.

“We held a huge meeting where we showed the community three options,” the retired RAF airman and former town councillor recalls.

“One was a simple football pitch, one was for a covered facility and the third choice was the children’s park.”

He looks across the park and chuckles: “Well, obviously – they chose the latter.”

‘We don’t see them as challenges, but as obstacles to overcome’

However, just as they were about to break ground the pandemic hit.

And on top of that, bored youngsters mounted a soul-destroying vandalism spree – breaking the newly installed benches and equipment, and causing £10,000 worth of damage.

Many would have probably called it a day at this point, Alan says.

But Pact members were not ready to give up on their dream just yet.

“They were challenges, but not obstacles,” Alan smiles.

“Every time we come across a new issue, we seek a positive answer to it.

“And did we ever think about leaving it? Absolutely not. Nobody was going to stop us.”

Peterhead’s new bike track ‘is among the most modern in Scotland’

From there, it all started to move a lot more smoothly.

Once the playground was done, Alan and Dianne immediately began racking their brains about the next big thing they could do.

The playpark had proven to be a huge success, but there was still something missing…

They looked at the empty spot across from it, and saw an opportunity to turn the overgrown old tennis courts into Peterhead’s next major attraction.

Five months later, the group is now preparing to mark their latest milestone.

The field has been transformed into a £300,000 pump track, which Diane says is among the most modern in Scotland.

It will open this Sunday, with free BMX sessions being offered to the riders coming to try it out for the first time.

Alan and Diane say the last few years have been challenging for all Aberdeenshire towns, but they wanted these facilities to bring some sparkle back to Peterhead.

“If other towns have these facilities, then why can’t we?” Alan says.

“That’s the attitude of this group – we are building for our community, and will carry on despite any challenges and anyone who might stand in our way.”

And they are not done yet.

The trust’s next goal is to turn the surrounding land into a multi-use games area with outdoor handball, netball and basketball courts – which would be a first in Peterhead.

‘Victoria Park now brings us a sense of achievement’

As the diggers and tipper trucks plough on with their excavations around us, Alan and Diane look back on the work they have done so far.

And their measure for success is simple. It’s that sound of children’s laughter echoing through the busy park as our chat draws to an end.

“There’s a real sense of achievement around this project, a real pride in what we’ve achieved,” Alan beams.

“We’ve taken an area of land that was not being used for anything and turned it into a major attraction in the centre of town.

“And even if I say so myself, it has worked superbly.”

