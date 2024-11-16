The Girls Chat is helping young women build friendships and confidence in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Girls Chat is helping young women build friendships and confidence in Aberdeen

Caitlin Lendrum started the group earlier this year to combat loneliness.

The Girls Chat gathering at The Bee Crafty Studio
The Girls Chat held their first meet-up at The Bee Crafty Studio in Elgin. Image: The Girls Chat.
By Ellie Milne

Caitlin Lendrum said creating a social group for young women in the north-east has “done wonders” for her own mental health.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Ellon, started The Girls Chat only three months ago and has already built a community of almost 100 women.

“I never really had a big friend group growing up and as I got older I struggled to connect with people,” she said.

“I thought I’d just put something on social media and see if anyone else in the area felt the same.”

Caitlin Lendrum
The Girls Chat was founded by 26-year-old Caitlin Lendrum. Image: The Girls Chat.

After receiving a number of responses from young women who said they found it difficult to make friends as adults, Caitlin set up a group chat so they would have a space to come together.

The group has now grown to about 95 members and The Girls Chat Instagram page has a following of more than 750 people.

“It’s grown so much in the last three months but I want to get the word out there for more girls, including those who struggle with their mental health and don’t have a group to connect to,” she added.

The Girls Chat events in and around Aberdeen

As well as providing an online space, Caitlin has organised a number of social events.

The group meets for weekly walks so the women can come together in person.

The Girls Chat walk selfie
Members meet for a walk and a chat most weeks. Image: The Girls Chat.

The Girls Chat’s first meet-up was at The Bee Crafty Studio in Ellon.

They have since enjoyed a boozy brunch and an alpaca experience.

“A few girls have told me it’s been good for them coming for walks and joining in with events.

“They now have the confidence to come along by themselves,” she said.

“I’m trying to find events without alcohol so everyone can enjoy.

“I always ask for suggestions to see what sort of things people want me to plan.

Alpaca experience
Caitlin tires to organise events without alcohol so more girls can get involved. Image: The Girls Chat.

“We’ve already got a few planned for next year as well, with a quiz night at the end of January, a make-up masterclass in April and an afternoon tea which will be our biggest event to date.”

A positive experience

The Girls Chat is open to young women 18 and over from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The “safe and welcoming community” has had a positive impact for many members so far.

Starting the group has also helped Caitlin build her own confidence.

It can be lonely in your 20s if you don’t have friends to do anything with,” she said. “And, I think it’s something not really spoken about.

The Girls Chat meet-up
Some of The Girls Chat members on one of their social outings. Image: The Girls Chat.

“You’ll see groups of girls on social media doing everything together and you wish you had that too.

“It’s hard to meet new people but The Girls Chat has been really positive so far and helped a lot of girls.

“Out of the group I’ve got a smaller group I’m now really close to and that’s been huge for me as well because I never had that growing up.

“It’s done wonders for my mental health and my confidence.”

