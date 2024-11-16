The Girls Chat is helping young women build friendships and confidence in Aberdeen

Caitlin Lendrum said creating a social group for young women in the north-east has “done wonders” for her own mental health.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Ellon, started The Girls Chat only three months ago and has already built a community of almost 100 women.

“I never really had a big friend group growing up and as I got older I struggled to connect with people,” she said.

“I thought I’d just put something on social media and see if anyone else in the area felt the same.”

After receiving a number of responses from young women who said they found it difficult to make friends as adults, Caitlin set up a group chat so they would have a space to come together.

The group has now grown to about 95 members and The Girls Chat Instagram page has a following of more than 750 people.

“It’s grown so much in the last three months but I want to get the word out there for more girls, including those who struggle with their mental health and don’t have a group to connect to,” she added.

The Girls Chat events in and around Aberdeen

As well as providing an online space, Caitlin has organised a number of social events.

The group meets for weekly walks so the women can come together in person.

The Girls Chat’s first meet-up was at The Bee Crafty Studio in Ellon.

They have since enjoyed a boozy brunch and an alpaca experience.

“A few girls have told me it’s been good for them coming for walks and joining in with events.

“They now have the confidence to come along by themselves,” she said.

“I’m trying to find events without alcohol so everyone can enjoy.

“I always ask for suggestions to see what sort of things people want me to plan.

“We’ve already got a few planned for next year as well, with a quiz night at the end of January, a make-up masterclass in April and an afternoon tea which will be our biggest event to date.”

A positive experience

The Girls Chat is open to young women 18 and over from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The “safe and welcoming community” has had a positive impact for many members so far.

Starting the group has also helped Caitlin build her own confidence.

“It can be lonely in your 20s if you don’t have friends to do anything with,” she said. “And, I think it’s something not really spoken about.

“You’ll see groups of girls on social media doing everything together and you wish you had that too.

“It’s hard to meet new people but The Girls Chat has been really positive so far and helped a lot of girls.

“Out of the group I’ve got a smaller group I’m now really close to and that’s been huge for me as well because I never had that growing up.

“It’s done wonders for my mental health and my confidence.”