Tree works to cause months of disruption on A96 between Aberdeen and Inverurie

Traffic disruption is expected on the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverurie for the next three months due to woodland management works.

It started today and is scheduled to last until February 26 on part of the road between the B977 Gauchill Road in Kintore and 800 m north of the Blackhall Roundabout in Inverurie.

The scheme includes work to trim and remove areas of woodland and clear vegetation to ground level.

The work is being carried out by operator Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Why are tree trimming works on the A96 going ahead?

It is hoped the works will reduce the risk of safety hazards due to overgrowth that can lead to a decline in tree health and loss of habitat for wildlife.

To ensure the safety of road workers and drivers, the works will trigger daytime lane closures.

The restrictions will be in place on the dual and single-carriageway sections of the route.

Works on the dual-carriageway section will have temporary traffic management on the hard shoulder.

One lane of the dualled section will be closed 24 hours a day between Monday to Friday.

Traffic management will move as the works progress.

The single carriageway section will have temporary traffic lights in place from 9am to 4pm and will also move as the works progress.

What are the key dates for the tree works on the A96?

On January 25, the Kintore slip road will be closed between 8am and 4pm.

A diversion will be in place on the B977 Gauchhill Road/School Road to the B987 Northern Road to Kintore interchange.

On February 2, Blackhall Roundabout’s southbound exit in Inverurie to the A96 will be closed.

The southbound lane will be shut between 8am and 4pm.

Drivers will be urged to follow diversions which will take them through Inverurie town centre.

The diversion will go via:

B9170 Blackhall Road.

B9144 West High Street.

B9001 Market Place.

B9170 High Street.

B993 Inverurie Roundabout back to the A96.

Where works are situated adjacent to a footway, a pedestrian marshal will guide pedestrians by the works.