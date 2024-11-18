Tree works to cause months of disruption on A96 between Aberdeen and Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tree works to cause months of disruption on A96 between Aberdeen and Inverurie

The project started today and will last until February 26.

By Chris Cromar
A96 Inverurie.
Disruption is expected on the A96 between Kintore and Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Traffic disruption is expected on the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverurie for the next three months due to woodland management works.

It started today and is scheduled to last until February 26 on part of the road between the B977 Gauchill Road in Kintore and 800 m north of the Blackhall Roundabout in Inverurie.

The scheme includes work to trim and remove areas of woodland and clear vegetation to ground level.

The work is being carried out by operator Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

A96 roadworks.
A map showing the location of the roadworks on the A96. Image: Google Maps.

Why are tree trimming works on the A96 going ahead?

It is hoped the works will reduce the risk of safety hazards due to overgrowth that can lead to a decline in tree health and loss of habitat for wildlife.

To ensure the safety of road workers and drivers, the works will trigger daytime lane closures.

The restrictions will be in place on the dual and single-carriageway sections of the route.

Works on the dual-carriageway section will have temporary traffic management on the hard shoulder.

One lane of the dualled section will be closed 24 hours a day between Monday to Friday.

Traffic management will move as the works progress.

The single carriageway section will have temporary traffic lights in place from 9am to 4pm and will also move as the works progress.

Tavelty junction.
Commuters will be affected by the works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What are the key dates for the tree works on the A96?

On January 25, the Kintore slip road will be closed between 8am and 4pm.

A diversion will be in place on the B977 Gauchhill Road/School Road to the B987 Northern Road to Kintore interchange.

On February 2, Blackhall Roundabout’s southbound exit in Inverurie to the A96 will be closed.

The southbound lane will be shut between 8am and 4pm.

Drivers will be urged to follow diversions which will take them through Inverurie town centre.

The diversion will go via:

  • B9170 Blackhall Road.
  • B9144 West High Street.
  • B9001 Market Place.
  • B9170 High Street.
  • B993 Inverurie Roundabout back to the A96.

Where works are situated adjacent to a footway, a pedestrian marshal will guide pedestrians by the works.

Conversation