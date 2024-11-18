Cocaine worth £19k seized at Shiprow car park

A 28-year-old man has been charged after officers seized cocaine worth a five-figure sum during a stop and search at Aberdeen’s Shiprow.

Officers “acting on intelligence” made the find at around 8.15am on Friday in a car park.

Police estimate the Class A drug seizure has an estimated street value in excess of £19,000.

A man was arrested in connection, and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Blair Ramage, of CID Proactive, said: “We remain committed to taking drugs off the streets of Aberdeen.

“Information from the public is crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”