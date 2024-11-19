Police descend on Aberdeen City Centre pub

Several police cars descended on an Aberdeen pub this evening following an altercation involving a punter.

Three police cars attended Old Blackfriar’s pub at the Castlegate at around 5.30pm.

Numerous officers were seen speaking to people inside and outside the pub.

Staff at the establishment did not want to comment however it’s understood the incident stemmed from a dispute involving a customer.

It is understood no one was arrested in connection with the incident.