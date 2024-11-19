Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Police descend on Aberdeen City Centre pub Numerous officers could be seen interviewing people inside and outside the pub. By Jamie Sinclair November 19 2024, 7:18 pm November 19 2024, 7:18 pm Share Police descend on Aberdeen City Centre pub Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6632201/police-descend-on-aberdeen-city-centre-pub/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were on the scene at 5.30pm this evening. Several police cars descended on an Aberdeen pub this evening following an altercation involving a punter. Three police cars attended Old Blackfriar’s pub at the Castlegate at around 5.30pm. Numerous officers were seen speaking to people inside and outside the pub. The vehicles arrived on the scene at around 5.30pm. Staff at the establishment did not want to comment however it’s understood the incident stemmed from a dispute involving a customer. It is understood no one was arrested in connection with the incident.
