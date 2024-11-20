A £150k investment blunder and a blind date: How did BrewDog founder meet Georgia Toffolo?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A £150k investment blunder and a blind date: How did BrewDog founder meet Georgia Toffolo?

The pair, who split their time between Aberdeenshire and London, got engaged last month.

By Chris Cromar
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo.
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo got engaged last month. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

BrewDog founder James Watt has revealed he lost £150,000 in a “doomed investment deal” but gained a fiancee in the process.

The Aberdeenshire businessman, who got engaged to former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo last month, made the revelation in a LinkedIn post.

Watt, who stood down as BrewDog’s chief executive in May, said he invested £150k in a business called Clean Kitchen in 2020.

BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie, left, and James Watt.
James Watt co-founded BrewDog with Martin Dickie in 2007. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Doomed investment came before James Watt met Georgia Toffolo

“Unfortunately the business did not quite make it and I lost every single penny of my investment.

“This loss remains the single largest sum that I have ever lost on a single investment,” he posted.

However, it was not all bad for the successful businessman – who is estimated to be worth £262m.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo
The pair share their experiences together on social media. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Facebook.

Watt said: “They say that every cloud has a silver lining and in this case one of the Clean Kitchen founders was good friends with Georgia Toffolo and asked if he could set us up on a blind date last year.”

And despite him having no idea who she was, he agreed to it.

“She bumbled into my apartment like a little ray of sunshine and we have been pretty much inseparable ever since.”

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt got engaged in October. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Facebook.

In October, their relationship turned up a notch, as the 42-year-old asked Toff, 30, to marry him.

The ex-Queen of the Jungle said “yes”, describing it as being “the best moment of my life so far”.

It is believed Watt popped the question in front of their families on a trip to the Greek islands.

‘The best £150,000 I have ever spent’

Watt added: “My investment in Clean Kitchen has been simultaneously the worst £150,000 I have ever spent and, hands down, the best £150,000 I have ever spent.

“Sometimes the real return on investment is the one you’d never predict.

“And I am pretty sure that planning a life with Georgia is a far safer bet than investing in start-ups.”

Conversation