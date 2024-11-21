Mum urges non-fatal strangulation to be made a crime following daughter’s tragic death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mum urges non-fatal strangulation to be made a crime following daughter’s tragic death

University of Aberdeen student Emily Drouet took her own life after being abused by her ex-boyfriend.

By Ena Saracevic
Emily Drouet took her own life at Aberdeen University in 2016.
Emily Drouet took her own life at Aberdeen University in 2016.

A campaigner is calling for non-fatal strangulation to be made a standalone offence following the tragic death of her daughter.

Fiona Drouet’s daughter Emily, a University of Aberdeen law student, was just 18-years-old when she took her own life in 2016.

Several days prior she had been choked and slapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Angus Milligan subjected Emily to physical and psychological abuse at her halls of residence, and later pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to 180 hours community service in 2017.

Emily Drouet died in March 2016.

Emily’s mother, Fiona, has now launched a petition to make non-fatal strangulation (NFS) a standalone offence.

NFS is currently classed as assault in Scotland, while laws recognising it as a ‘serious crime’ have already been introduced in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Fiona told BBC Drivetime that she thinks “the law does not go far enough” in Scotland.

She highlighted that with NFS, victims are eight times more likely to be murdered by the person who strangled them.

Mum thinks NFS ‘absolutely impacted’ Emily’s decision to take her own life

“We can’t ignore that or treat that like common assault because it’s far more complicated, far more complex, and far more dangerous,” Fiona said.

“It’s really difficult thinking about your daughter being strangled to the point she thought that she was going to die.

“And we absolutely think that impacted her own decision to take her own life.”

Fiona Drouet, with Emily’s dad Germain, has been campaigning since the tragic death of her daughter.

When asked if she believed the legislation would have made a difference in her daughter’s case, Fiona responded: “I think we could’ve seen the perpetrator potentially getting a sentence that would’ve protected the public.

“I think 180 hours of community service is not sufficient.

“I don’t think it reflects the seriousness of the crime, and it certainly doesn’t reflect the trauma that was placed on Emily.”

Conversation