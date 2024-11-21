WATCH: Locals left baffled by ‘fireball’ that fell through north-east sky

North-east residents have been left puzzled by a “fireball” falling through the sky.

The unusual object was spotted by locals from various areas across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this evening, with countless people saying they saw the ‘burning’ spectacle.

One person on social media said her son – who saw it in person – described it as a “fireball”, like a “fire in the sky”.

Many have offered their suggestions on what it could be including a weather balloon, meteorite shower, flying latern or nacreous clouds.

Other suggestions are too controversial to print, while many said they saw jets flying overhead shortly before, and believe it might be a “missile”.

We approached the Met Office to ask if they could explain what it is.

A forecaster replied that it “doesn’t look meteorological to me”.

“Fireball” stumps north-east onlookers

Ron MacDonald, who took the video, said the object appeared with a “loud bang”.

“I was photographing starling murmuration over Ellon when I heard a loud bang to the south towards Aberdeen,” he said.

“Then I took the photo shown. I also took a shaky (it was very cold!) slow motion video showing the bright orange flames unfurl from the plume of dark smoke.

“They seemed to get brighter as they unfurled.”

He said he was told “Eurofighters were training in the area” so it was “possibly part of an exercise”.

“On reflection, this is the contrail of a Eurofighter jet catching the rays of the setting sun,” he concluded.

