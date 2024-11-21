WATCH: Locals left baffled by ‘fireball’ that fell through north-east sky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Locals left baffled by ‘fireball’ that fell through north-east sky

One photographer said the object appeared after a "loud bang".

By Jamie Sinclair

North-east residents have been left puzzled by a “fireball” falling through the sky.

The unusual object was spotted by locals from various areas across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this evening, with countless people saying they saw the ‘burning’ spectacle.

One person on social media said her son – who saw it in person –  described it as a “fireball”, like a “fire in the sky”.

Many have offered their suggestions on what it could be including a weather balloon, meteorite shower, flying latern or nacreous clouds.

Other suggestions are too controversial to print, while many said they saw jets flying overhead shortly before, and believe it might be a “missile”.

We approached the Met Office to ask if they could explain what it is.

A forecaster replied that it “doesn’t look meteorological to me”.

“Fireball” stumps north-east onlookers

Ron MacDonald, who took the video, said the object appeared with a “loud bang”.

“I was photographing starling murmuration over Ellon when I heard a loud bang to the south towards Aberdeen,” he said.

“Then I took the photo shown. I also took a shaky (it was very cold!) slow motion video showing the bright orange flames unfurl from the plume of dark smoke.

“They seemed to get brighter as they unfurled.”

He said he was told “Eurofighters were training in the area” so it was “possibly part of an exercise”.

“On reflection, this is the contrail of a Eurofighter jet catching the rays of the setting sun,” he concluded.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Do you know what the object is?

