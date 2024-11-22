Folk singer Iona Fyfe ‘honoured’ to be elected rector of Aberdeen University

Huntly-born folk singer Iona Fyfe says she is “honoured” to have been voted Aberdeen University’s new rector.

The ancient post dates back to the university’s beginnings in 1495, and represents the student body at meetings of the Court – the university’s highest governing body.

The rector is elected through a vote, with Iona receiving 295 votes compared to Dr Camilo Torres Barragán, who finished with 261.

Iona Fyfe is a singer and prominent activist born in Huntly.

A graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, she suffered from chronic illness and hypermobility syndrome, which caused severe mobility issues throughout her studies.

After graduating, she became a spokesperson for several charities, including the Musicians Union.

During the pandemic, Iona co-founded Oor Vyce, the campaign for the legal recognition of the Scots Language, including the Doric dialect of Scots.

The organisation is overseeing the new Scottish Languages Bill, which will update the Gaelic Language Act and a brand-new Scots Language Act.

Iona Fyfe hopes to bring ‘significant change’ to important student issues

Ms Fyfe will serve a three-year term as rector starting in the new year, and said it was a “profound privilege” to represent Aberdeen University students.

She said: “I’m honoured that students have put their faith in me to take on the historic role of Rector.

“It’s a profound privilege to represent students in my home region and I hope to get to work delivering on my manifesto commitments.

“Students are prioritising housing reform, greater access to mental health provision, access to sports and arts activities and student safety.

“I hope to effect significant change in these areas among other issues.”

Christina Schmid, student president, added: “Both are exceptional leaders who have demonstrated a strong voice to address student issues.

“We are happy that in Iona we have a Rector who will advocate for students and work together with the Students’ Union to represent students at all levels.”

Iona Fyfe will take up her new role on January 1, 2025.