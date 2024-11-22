Folk singer Iona Fyfe ‘honoured’ to be elected rector of Aberdeen University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Folk singer Iona Fyfe ‘honoured’ to be elected rector of Aberdeen University

The Huntly-born campaigner and musician received the most votes to take up the historic post.

By Ross Hempseed
Iona Fyfe to become Aberdeen University rector. Image: Elly Lucas
Huntly-born folk singer Iona Fyfe says she is “honoured” to have been voted Aberdeen University’s new rector.

The ancient post dates back to the university’s beginnings in 1495, and represents the student body at meetings of the Court – the university’s highest governing body.

The rector is elected through a vote, with Iona receiving 295 votes compared to Dr Camilo  Torres Barragán, who finished with 261.

Iona Fyfe is a singer and prominent activist born in Huntly.

Iona Fyfe has been a longtime campaigner for several worthy causes. Image: Iona Fyfe.

A graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, she suffered from chronic illness and hypermobility syndrome, which caused severe mobility issues throughout her studies.

After graduating, she became a spokesperson for several charities, including the Musicians Union.

During the pandemic, Iona co-founded Oor Vyce, the campaign for the legal recognition of the Scots Language, including the Doric dialect of Scots.

The organisation is overseeing the new Scottish Languages Bill, which will update the Gaelic Language Act and a brand-new Scots Language Act.

Iona Fyfe hopes to bring ‘significant change’ to important student issues

Ms Fyfe will serve a three-year term as rector starting in the new year, and said it was a “profound privilege” to represent Aberdeen University students.

She said: “I’m honoured that students have put their faith in me to take on the historic role of Rector.

“It’s a profound privilege to represent students in my home region and I hope to get to work delivering on my manifesto commitments.

Iona Fyfe will become rector of Aberdeen University in the new year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Students are prioritising housing reform, greater access to mental health provision, access to sports and arts activities and student safety.

“I hope to effect significant change in these areas among other issues.”

Christina Schmid, student president, added: “Both are exceptional leaders who have demonstrated a strong voice to address student issues.

“We are happy that in Iona we have a Rector who will advocate for students and work together with the Students’ Union to represent students at all levels.”

Iona Fyfe will take up her new role on January 1, 2025.

