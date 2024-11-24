Search continues for missing woman in Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search continues for missing woman in Western Isles

Shanahan MacInnes was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.

Shanahan MacInnes.
Shanahan MacInnes had been missing since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
By Chris Cromar

Searches are continuing for a 28-year-old woman in the Western Isles who was last seen on Friday.

Hairdresser Shanahan MacInnes’ disappearance on Benbecula has been described as being “extremely out of character” by police, who have said that “inquiries are ongoing to trace her”.

Police Scotland said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about her whereabouts, with her having last been seen at around 1.30am on Friday morning in the Tindill Road area of Balivanich.

Shanahan MacInnes.
Ms MacInnes has been missing since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.

Police, coastguard teams and the fire and rescue service are continuing to search for Ms MacInnes, who is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and with long blonde hair.

When Ms MacInnes was last seen she was wearing a burgundy tracksuit and white trainers with a black Nike tick.

It is possible she had other clothes with her at the time of disappearance, with these potentially being black trainers with a gold buckle and a black North Face jacket, so she may have changed and be wearing these items.

Police ‘becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare’

Inspector Ross McCartney of Police Scotland said: “This is extremely out of character for Shanahan to be missing and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“We’re carrying out extensive searches of the local area and I’m appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, to get in touch.

“I’d ask locals to please check their gardens and sheds or any other areas where Shanahan may take shelter.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1368 of November 22.

