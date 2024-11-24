Search continues for missing woman in Western Isles

Searches are continuing for a 28-year-old woman in the Western Isles who was last seen on Friday.

Hairdresser Shanahan MacInnes’ disappearance on Benbecula has been described as being “extremely out of character” by police, who have said that “inquiries are ongoing to trace her”.

Police Scotland said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about her whereabouts, with her having last been seen at around 1.30am on Friday morning in the Tindill Road area of Balivanich.

Police, coastguard teams and the fire and rescue service are continuing to search for Ms MacInnes, who is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and with long blonde hair.

When Ms MacInnes was last seen she was wearing a burgundy tracksuit and white trainers with a black Nike tick.

It is possible she had other clothes with her at the time of disappearance, with these potentially being black trainers with a gold buckle and a black North Face jacket, so she may have changed and be wearing these items.

Police ‘becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare’

Inspector Ross McCartney of Police Scotland said: “This is extremely out of character for Shanahan to be missing and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“We’re carrying out extensive searches of the local area and I’m appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, to get in touch.

“I’d ask locals to please check their gardens and sheds or any other areas where Shanahan may take shelter.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1368 of November 22.

