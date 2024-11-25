Comedian Peter Kay adds extra Aberdeen date to sold-out show

Peter Kay has announced new dates for his comedy tour after tickets sold out last week.

Tickets for two Aberdeen dates – May 30 and May 31 – were snapped up in a matter of hours.

He has now announced extra dates – with north-east fans also getting the chance to see him live on March 7, 2026.

Peter’s shows in May will be the legendary comedian’s first time in the Granite City since his performance at Aberdeen Music Hall in 2002.

P&J Live ‘absolutely delighted’ for third Peter Kay Aberdeen date

Rob Wicks, managing director of P&J Live, said: “We are absolutely delighted to land a third date of Peter Kay’s live tour here in Aberdeen after a phenomenally successful run of shows across the UK over the past two years.

“This is a first chance for fans in the region to see him following a significant absence from stage, and we know that Aberdeen can give him the warm welcome he deserves at he steps foot in The Granite City.”

Peter Kay said: “It’s been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy.

“Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35.”

Tickets for the new date are now on sale.