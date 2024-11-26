‘We took seven years to build new Riverbank School – and now there aren’t enough pupils to fill it with’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We took seven years to build new Riverbank School – and now there aren’t enough pupils to fill it with’

Council chiefs now plan to offer autism services in four of the EIGHT empty classrooms they have ended up with...

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Work is still ongoing at the new Riverbank School site in Tillydrone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The new multi-million pound Riverbank School will open within months – but with eight empty classrooms as years of delays have caused pupil numbers to “significantly” dwindle.

Plans for the replacement facility were drawn up back in 2017, when the existing school was creeping towards its full capacity of 420.

Predicted pupil rolls suggested this number would continue to rise rapidly, with council chiefs predicting to have to accommodate more than 500 youngsters by 2022.

So they drafted a plan for new major complex which would be able to hold 651 children.

Drone image of the Tillydrone school, which is currently under construction.
The new Riverbank School in Tillydrone is taking shape. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, the school roll at Riverbank has since fallen year on year – leaving red-faced education chiefs pondering how to fill the huge empty space they’ve ended up with.

Drop in Riverbank pupils is ‘a complex matter’

The future of the new school was discussed during crunch talks earlier today.

Members of the education and children’s services committee were presented with several options on how the empty classrooms could be utilised.

Labour councillor Kate Blake was the first to raise questions over the dwindling numbers of pupils within the Riverbank catchment.

Labour councillor Kate Blake. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And she sought explanation from officers – given that the school is being built on the basis that there would be a surplus of pupils.

“Is it because parents don’t want to send their children here?” she queried.

Children and family services director Eleanor Sheppard said it was a “complex matter”.

“Parents make choices for lots of different reasons, including where other family members live or where they may have lived previously,” she explained.

The new Riverbank School has been in the works since 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Essentially, Ms Sheppard didn’t have a conclusive reason for the drop – however, she added that there still might be an influx of pupils after the school opens.

She added: “We do know that often there is a new-school effect which can result in it getting a lot larger quite quickly once it’s operational.

“So it would be reasonable to suspect that will happen again in the case of Riverbank.”

What will happen to the empty classrooms at Riverbank School?

But as it stands, the new Riverbank School will open with eight empty classrooms.

Council officers have been busy finding potential uses for the vacant rooms to make the most of the new fancy building – and minimise any unnecessary costs.

Education leaders have now decided to use four of the classrooms for their Autism Outreach service, which currently operates at the Ashgrove Children’s Centre.

The Autism Outreach service will move from Ashgrove Children’s Centre to Riverbank School. Image: Google Street View

It will offer a new Early Intervention Space that would provide specialist help to pupils with additional support needs from schools around the city.

The unit will run for a two year trial period, and is expected to open next August.

It will care for 10 pupils, which continue learning at their own school but visit Riverbank for extra specialised support.

Under the plan, one room would be used as an office space for staff while the other three would be used to assist pupils.

Progress at the new Riverbank School in Tillydrone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A secure garden area will also act as a safe outdoor learning space for the children.

Meanwhile, the four remaining classrooms are expected to stay empty so they can be used by the school at short notice if needed.

