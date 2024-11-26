‘We took seven years to build new Riverbank School – and now there aren’t enough pupils to fill it with’

The new multi-million pound Riverbank School will open within months – but with eight empty classrooms as years of delays have caused pupil numbers to “significantly” dwindle.

Plans for the replacement facility were drawn up back in 2017, when the existing school was creeping towards its full capacity of 420.

Predicted pupil rolls suggested this number would continue to rise rapidly, with council chiefs predicting to have to accommodate more than 500 youngsters by 2022.

So they drafted a plan for new major complex which would be able to hold 651 children.

However, the school roll at Riverbank has since fallen year on year – leaving red-faced education chiefs pondering how to fill the huge empty space they’ve ended up with.

Drop in Riverbank pupils is ‘a complex matter’

The future of the new school was discussed during crunch talks earlier today.

Members of the education and children’s services committee were presented with several options on how the empty classrooms could be utilised.

Labour councillor Kate Blake was the first to raise questions over the dwindling numbers of pupils within the Riverbank catchment.

And she sought explanation from officers – given that the school is being built on the basis that there would be a surplus of pupils.

“Is it because parents don’t want to send their children here?” she queried.

Children and family services director Eleanor Sheppard said it was a “complex matter”.

“Parents make choices for lots of different reasons, including where other family members live or where they may have lived previously,” she explained.

Essentially, Ms Sheppard didn’t have a conclusive reason for the drop – however, she added that there still might be an influx of pupils after the school opens.

She added: “We do know that often there is a new-school effect which can result in it getting a lot larger quite quickly once it’s operational.

“So it would be reasonable to suspect that will happen again in the case of Riverbank.”

What will happen to the empty classrooms at Riverbank School?

But as it stands, the new Riverbank School will open with eight empty classrooms.

Council officers have been busy finding potential uses for the vacant rooms to make the most of the new fancy building – and minimise any unnecessary costs.

Education leaders have now decided to use four of the classrooms for their Autism Outreach service, which currently operates at the Ashgrove Children’s Centre.

It will offer a new Early Intervention Space that would provide specialist help to pupils with additional support needs from schools around the city.

The unit will run for a two year trial period, and is expected to open next August.

It will care for 10 pupils, which continue learning at their own school but visit Riverbank for extra specialised support.

Under the plan, one room would be used as an office space for staff while the other three would be used to assist pupils.

A secure garden area will also act as a safe outdoor learning space for the children.

Meanwhile, the four remaining classrooms are expected to stay empty so they can be used by the school at short notice if needed.

