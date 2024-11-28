Stunning period property in Aberdeen’s west end on market for £650,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stunning period property in Aberdeen’s west end on market for £650,000

The Ferryhill home has been described as 'beautiful' and 'unique'.

By Graham Fleming
Does this Ferryhill home strike your fancy? Image: Ledingham Chalmers
A ‘stunning period property’ in Aberdeen is on the market for offers over £650,000.

1 Fonthill Terrace, in Ferryhill, was designed by famous Aberdeen architect duo Brown and Watt in 1901.

The listed property has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and three living spaces over three floors.

The property possesses a striking gate. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
The property’s grand hallway. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
The kitchen has been described as the “heart and soul” of the house. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
The conservatory connects to the kitchen. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

It also boasts “unique period features” including Art Noveau gargoyles and a striking gate.

Inside, a panelled timber door leads into the vestibule and large hall with a sweeping staircase and high-corniced ceiling.

Off the hallway is the lounge, described as “particularly grand” due to its marble fireplace and chimney providing a centre-piece to the “elegant decor”.

What comes included?

Also on the ground floor is the “heart” of the home – the dining room and kitchen.

Potential buyers can enjoy a fitted Rangemaster oven, Belfast sink and island.

It is fixed onto a “cosy” conservatory overlooking the back garden.

The ground floor lounge. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
The “spacious” utility room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
The first floor master bedroom. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
The first floor contains five bedrooms. Image: Ldingham Chalmers

Additionally, a staircase adjacent to the kitchen leads to a first-floor annexe, which could be used as a home office or bedroom.

The master bedroom can be found upstairs on the first floor, as can three other double bedrooms.

The second floor is home to an “expansive” double bedroom with an en-suite shower and views from its square window.

Outside, the property is surrounded by trees and there is a detached garage and driveway.

One of two bathrooms. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
An office space also comes included. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Aberdeen west end house ‘attractive inside and out’

Estate agent Ledingham Chalmers say: “With its beautiful and most unique period features, its presence and elegance make this a special home.

The back garden greenery. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
The property also comes with an outdoor garage. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

“It is an attractive property inside and out, the sense of grandeur and attention to detail are abundant and an open view over Whinhill Road is particularly pleasing.

“The current owners have spent a great deal of time and dedication in maintaining the property to a high modern standard and with the versatility of six bedrooms and large public rooms spanning three levels this luxurious property would suit any growing family.”

