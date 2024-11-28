Stunning period property in Aberdeen’s west end on market for £650,000

A ‘stunning period property’ in Aberdeen is on the market for offers over £650,000.

1 Fonthill Terrace, in Ferryhill, was designed by famous Aberdeen architect duo Brown and Watt in 1901.

The listed property has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and three living spaces over three floors.

It also boasts “unique period features” including Art Noveau gargoyles and a striking gate.

Inside, a panelled timber door leads into the vestibule and large hall with a sweeping staircase and high-corniced ceiling.

Off the hallway is the lounge, described as “particularly grand” due to its marble fireplace and chimney providing a centre-piece to the “elegant decor”.

What comes included?

Also on the ground floor is the “heart” of the home – the dining room and kitchen.

Potential buyers can enjoy a fitted Rangemaster oven, Belfast sink and island.

It is fixed onto a “cosy” conservatory overlooking the back garden.

Additionally, a staircase adjacent to the kitchen leads to a first-floor annexe, which could be used as a home office or bedroom.

The master bedroom can be found upstairs on the first floor, as can three other double bedrooms.

The second floor is home to an “expansive” double bedroom with an en-suite shower and views from its square window.

Outside, the property is surrounded by trees and there is a detached garage and driveway.

Aberdeen west end house ‘attractive inside and out’

Estate agent Ledingham Chalmers say: “With its beautiful and most unique period features, its presence and elegance make this a special home.

“It is an attractive property inside and out, the sense of grandeur and attention to detail are abundant and an open view over Whinhill Road is particularly pleasing.

“The current owners have spent a great deal of time and dedication in maintaining the property to a high modern standard and with the versatility of six bedrooms and large public rooms spanning three levels this luxurious property would suit any growing family.”