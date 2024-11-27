Asda colleagues celebrate 65 years of combined service at Bridge of Dee store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Asda colleagues celebrate 65 years of combined service at Bridge of Dee store

Lisa Forbes and Ann Thomson - who love to chat with customers - can be found at the customer service desk and kiosk.

By Jamie Sinclair
Lisa Forbes and Ann Thomson are celebrating milestone years. Image: Asda.
For regular shoppers at Asda Bridge of Dee, Lisa Forbes and Ann Thomson are familiar faces.

The duo, who can be found at the customer service desk and kiosk, are known for their friendly chats with customers.

This year, their dedication is being celebrated by their bosses, with Lisa marking 30 years of service and Ann reaching an impressive 35 years.

Lisa, who lives with partner Scott and has two children, Beth and Ryan, said: “I like the people here and seeing folk. Customers here are very friendly, and we have a lot of regulars.”

The 58-year-old added: “We are like one big family.”

Lisa and Ann at the Bridge of Dee Asda superstore. Image: Asda

63-year-old Ann said the staff are a “friendly bunch”.

“I like to speak to our older customers as you might be the only person they see in a day,” she said.

“We chat about all sorts of things like the weather, where they are going on holiday, that sort of thing.

“I get my nails done every month and they can be quite colourful, so we talk about that too.”

Asda Bridge of Dee colleagues celebrate long-service by helping to tackle loneliness

The pair are supporting Asda’s ‘Don’t be Gnome Alone this Christmas’ campaign this year, which hopes to help combat loneliness among elderly people.

Lisa said: “We are supporting the initiative and are both wearing our ‘Happy to Chat’ badges.

“I’ve always been a bletherer – there must be something wrong with me if I don’t stop and chat with our customers.

“It does make a big difference because you know that for some of these older customers, you may be the only person they see all day.

The pair are supporting the ‘Happy to Chat’ initiative. Image: Asda.

“Treat them as you’d want your grandparents or parents to be treated. It’s good to have a laugh, and the world would be a very boring place if you didn’t.”

The store’s community champion Margaux Lashbrook said: “Congratulations to Lisa and Ann on their long service.

“They are stalwarts of customer service.”

 

 

