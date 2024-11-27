Asda colleagues celebrate 65 years of combined service at Bridge of Dee store

For regular shoppers at Asda Bridge of Dee, Lisa Forbes and Ann Thomson are familiar faces.

The duo, who can be found at the customer service desk and kiosk, are known for their friendly chats with customers.

This year, their dedication is being celebrated by their bosses, with Lisa marking 30 years of service and Ann reaching an impressive 35 years.

Lisa, who lives with partner Scott and has two children, Beth and Ryan, said: “I like the people here and seeing folk. Customers here are very friendly, and we have a lot of regulars.”

The 58-year-old added: “We are like one big family.”

63-year-old Ann said the staff are a “friendly bunch”.

“I like to speak to our older customers as you might be the only person they see in a day,” she said.

“We chat about all sorts of things like the weather, where they are going on holiday, that sort of thing.

“I get my nails done every month and they can be quite colourful, so we talk about that too.”

Asda Bridge of Dee colleagues celebrate long-service by helping to tackle loneliness

The pair are supporting Asda’s ‘Don’t be Gnome Alone this Christmas’ campaign this year, which hopes to help combat loneliness among elderly people.

Lisa said: “We are supporting the initiative and are both wearing our ‘Happy to Chat’ badges.

“I’ve always been a bletherer – there must be something wrong with me if I don’t stop and chat with our customers.

“It does make a big difference because you know that for some of these older customers, you may be the only person they see all day.

“Treat them as you’d want your grandparents or parents to be treated. It’s good to have a laugh, and the world would be a very boring place if you didn’t.”

The store’s community champion Margaux Lashbrook said: “Congratulations to Lisa and Ann on their long service.

“They are stalwarts of customer service.”