Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Residents describe ‘scary flames’ and ‘thick smoke’ as crews battled Aberdeen flat fire

Onlookers said an elderly resident and a baby had to be evacuated from the burning block in Mastrick.

By Ross Hempseed

Elderly residents and a baby had to be evacuated from flats in Mastrick as “scary flames” ripped through the building.

Onlookers described the thick smoke that filled Hallfield Road as emergency crews battled the late-night blaze.

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene at around 1am this morning, where crews helped residents escape and worked to bring the fire under control.

Police and ambulance services also responded, and three people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The disturbance woke up several residents in nearby buildings, including those across from the flat block.

One resident recalled being roused by her husband, who had been watching TV when he heard the wail of sirens and saw blue flashing lights outside.

She managed to capture a video of flames shooting from a ground-floor window, which she shared with The P&J.

The fire happened at a block of flats on Hallfield Road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The woman – who did not wish to be named – said: “I saw several people coming out of the flats, and the flames. It was scary seeing how fast it went up.

“There was lots of smoke too, coming from the flats above as well. The flames were so big – it was the first fire I’d ever seen.”

The resident said she saw people being evacuated from the building, including an elderly lady and someone with a baby.

She said firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and eventually left the scene around 4am.

Debris has been left in the aftermath of the fire.
Debris has been left in the aftermath of the Aberdeen fire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fire erupts from Aberdeen flat block

Another resident, who lives in a row of houses adjacent to the affected block, said she heard lots of noise coming from outside.

She said: “I was trying to sleep, but heard banging and saw blue flashing lights through the bathroom windows.

“I went out and saw several fire engines, and the area was all taped off.

“At first I didn’t see much smoke but then the firefighters started opening windows and smoke started coming out.”

She described the smoke moving horizontally from the back door of the flats and then upwards.

Another woman who lives in one of the connecting blocks could not see the blaze, but could “definitely smell it” with the smoke smell now lingering in her living room.

Inside the communal staircase at Aberdeen flat block. Image: DC Thomson.

At the scene today, the communal staircase is blackened by smoke, with the ceiling severely blistered from the intense heat. Outside, a large pile of debris lies scattered, the remnants of the fire’s destruction.

Several ground-floor windows have been boarded up, while windows on the upper floors remain open.

It is understood that the residents have been relocated, and investigations are ongoing. The ownership of the flats affected by the fire remains unclear.

Police have been contacted for further comment.

