A96 DEBATE: Send a message to the SNP transport chief in our poll

The SNP has been promising to dual the 86-mile long single-carriageway between Aberdeen and Inverness in full since 2011.

But in a statement to Holyrood on Thursday, the transport secretary admitted the 2030 target is not going to be met.

At the same time, a long overdue review of the entire project was published.

It essentially marked the dual carriageway project down as the worst option.

Instead, the review suggests looking at targeted improvements such as getting on with bypasses for Elgin and Keith in Moray.

The dualling promise between Inverness and Nairn, including bypass, is already committed to by the government.

Fiona Hyslop, the transport secretary, kicked any decision on the remaining options 12 weeks down the road and put it out to public consultation.

