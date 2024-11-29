A96 DEBATE: Send a message to the SNP transport chief in our poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A96 DEBATE: Send a message to the SNP transport chief in our poll

Take our poll and have your say in our comments section on what the Scottish Government should do next as the A96 dualling target is ditched and the project is put at risk.

By Andy Philip
The A96 ploughs through the centre of towns including Keith. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
The SNP has been promising to dual the 86-mile long single-carriageway between Aberdeen and Inverness in full since 2011.

But in a statement to Holyrood on Thursday, the transport secretary admitted the 2030 target is not going to be met.

At the same time, a long overdue review of the entire project was published.

It essentially marked the dual carriageway project down as the worst option.

The road goes through town centres along the way. Image: DC Thomson

Instead, the review suggests looking at targeted improvements such as getting on with bypasses for Elgin and Keith in Moray.

The dualling promise between Inverness and Nairn, including bypass, is already committed to by the government.

Fiona Hyslop, the transport secretary, kicked any decision on the remaining options 12 weeks down the road and put it out to public consultation.

What do P&J readers want?

So let’s cut to the chase here – what do P&J readers in the region want?

Should the government stick to the plan and dual the whole route in full?

Or is it time to step back from an expensive plan and make a difference by taking the main route round Elgin and Keith, while targeting safety improvements to notorious junctions?

Let us know by taking part in the poll and leaving your wider thoughts in the comment section below.

Conversation