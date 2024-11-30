Kincorth volunteer blasts ‘unacceptable’ vandals who tore up football pitch: ‘we can’t afford this’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kincorth volunteer blasts ‘unacceptable’ vandals who tore up football pitch: ‘we can’t afford this’

Chairman, Kieran Heads, has hit out after the pitch was made 'unplayable' overnight.

By Graham Fleming
Chairman Kieran says the vandalism is out of control. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Kincorth Amateur Football Club’s chairman has hit out after an “unacceptable” campaign of vandalism has driven club volunteers to their wits end.

Kieran Heads, 32, who leads a team of local football coaches, arrived to training yesterday to find their grass pitch at Kincorth Circle “completely ripped up.”

They found that deep tire marks have been left all over the pitch overnight, which staff say is an all too common occurrence.

Bike tracks have been left all over the pitch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The club have hit out at the vandals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said the deep gashes in the turf create an “unsafe” environment for up to 200 kids who are expected to turn up for matches across the weekend, and Kieran says he has been forced to consider calling the games off.

He also said that important sporting equipment, kept in nearby containers, has been raided by the same group and strewn across the park in the past.

Now, Kieran has hit out at the group of local youths who he suspects is responsible for the campaign of vandalism.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Kieran said the all-too frequent problems are “so frustrating”.

Vandalism a persistent problem at Kincorth football pitch

The dad-of-two said: “This has been going on for years and years.

“The Kincorth Emirates youth set up was only set up three years ago, but since then they have had to deal with around 15 or 16 incidents.

“People have been coming onto the pitch, and I can only assume they are using some sort of dirt or electric bike.

“They do doughnuts on the pitch, they got all over the pitch itself, and they leave massive trails of mud everywhere.

Neil Kyle, left, Kieran Heads and Will Massie, right, with young players Harris Kyle and Sam Massie standing amongst the damage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It means that myself and the coaches have to get there super early and fill in all of these patches.

“We’ve even had to call games off because it is not safe for kids to be playing football on.

“We’ve got so used to it now that we don’t even bat an eyelid at it anymore.

“But this recent one was just so frustrating. All the plans to have games on were made this Friday, and it’s all just so avoidable.

“It’s ridiculous that people in our own community are doing this.”

‘There is nowhere else to play football in Kincorth’

Kieran stressed the importance of the local pitch in the absence of any other options for its aspiring footballers.

He also added that the persistent vandalism has presented a financial worry for the club.

“We try to keep out membership costs low, we know that we aren’t in the most affluent area,” he continued.

“But if we have to keep repairing the pitch, we won’t be able to afford it.

“We looked into getting a full time grass maintenance company but it’s just far too expensive for us – we can’t afford that.”

Kieran also pleaded with the trouble-makers to “show a bit of common sense” and end the pointless damage – which he labelled “unacceptable”.

He added: “We are all from Kincorth and we are all volunteers. We all are in this community together, we shouldn’t have to spend so much time dealing with this. It’s unacceptable.

“There is nowhere else in Kincorth to play a game of football, this is our home and it’s incredibly frustrating.”

Conversation