Tributes paid to ‘keen cricketer’ and Commonwealth athlete who died in Torphins crash

The family of a 64-year-old man who died in a crash near Torphins have paid tribute to a man whose “enthusiasm inspired many”.

Andrew Johnstone had been travelling in a black Skoda Octavia along a stretch of road between the A980 at Torphins and the B9119 at Tornaveen.

Police believe an accident happened between 11.15pm on Thursday and 6.30am on Friday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene once alerted, and Mr Johnstone was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has released a statement through the police which paid tribute to the “keen cricketer” as well as Commonwealth athlete.

They also revealed how his wife, Kate, tragically passed away in 2000 and how he honoured her memory.

The statement read: “Andrew was always very active from a young age. He was a keen cricketer and still played occasionally at Crathie.

“He was selected for the Scottish Commonwealth Games Triathlon team when it was first introduced as a demonstration event in 1990.

“He ran the Munros in record time with his good friend Rory Gibson in 1992.

“His job as a medical rep for the whole of the north of Scotland enabled him to explore the country he loved with his beloved dogs.

Victim of Torphins crash will be ‘sadly missed’ by his family

“He was able to pursue his many outdoor activities including hillwalking, cycling, swimming and skiing.

“His enthusiasm inspired many of the huge number of people he met along the way, most of whom remained lifelong friends.

“His wife Kate, tragically passed away in 2000 and in honour of her memory, he fulfilled her wish for him to climb Mt Shasta and in doing so raised a substantial amount for Macmillan.

“He will be sadly missed by his brother Michael, partner Nuria and his many friends including his beloved dog and constant companion, Ruby.”

Sergeant Pete Henderson added: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Andrew at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0454 of November 29.”