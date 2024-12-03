Tributes paid to ‘keen cricketer’ and Commonwealth athlete who died in Torphins crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘keen cricketer’ and Commonwealth athlete who died in Torphins crash

Andrew Johnstone, 64, was involved in a one-car accident last week.

By Ross Hempseed
Andrew Johnstone. Image: Police Scotland.
The family of a 64-year-old man who died in a crash near Torphins have paid tribute to a man whose “enthusiasm inspired many”.

Andrew Johnstone had been travelling in a black Skoda Octavia along a stretch of road between the A980 at Torphins and the B9119 at Tornaveen.

Police believe an accident happened between 11.15pm on Thursday and 6.30am on Friday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene once alerted, and Mr Johnstone was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has released a statement through the police which paid tribute to the “keen cricketer” as well as Commonwealth athlete.

They also revealed how his wife, Kate, tragically passed away in 2000 and how he honoured her memory.

The statement read: “Andrew was always very active from a young age. He was a keen cricketer and still played occasionally at Crathie.

“He was selected for the Scottish Commonwealth Games Triathlon team when it was first introduced as a demonstration event in 1990.

“He ran the Munros in record time with his good friend Rory Gibson in 1992.

“His job as a medical rep for the whole of the north of Scotland enabled him to explore the country he loved with his beloved dogs.

Victim of Torphins crash will be ‘sadly missed’ by his family

“He was able to pursue his many outdoor activities including hillwalking, cycling, swimming and skiing.

“His enthusiasm inspired many of the huge number of people he met along the way, most of whom remained lifelong friends.

“His wife Kate, tragically passed away in 2000 and in honour of her memory, he fulfilled her wish for him to climb Mt Shasta and in doing so raised a substantial amount for Macmillan.

“He will be sadly missed by his brother Michael, partner Nuria and his many friends including his beloved dog and constant companion, Ruby.”

Sergeant Pete Henderson added: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Andrew at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0454 of November 29.”

Conversation