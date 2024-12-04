Five men charged in connection with human trafficking offences in Aberdeen

Five men have been charged in connection with human trafficking offences in Aberdeen.

Police carried out a search at an address in the city centre on Wednesday which led to five arrests.

The men – aged 20, 28, 32, 32 and 34 – have since been charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Stevie Smith said: “Human trafficking is a deplorable crime that has a significant impact on its victims and Scotland’s wider communities.

“We are committed to working with our partners to pursue those suspected of being involved in committing these offences, with a strong focus on safeguarding individuals who may be at risk of exploitation.

“We work to raise public awareness to help identify victims and ensure they get the support they need.”

Appeal to report human trafficking in Aberdeen

Police are also appealing to anyone with concerns about exploitation in Aberdeen and beyond to report it.

He added: “Information from people within our communities is key to helping us identify those involved in committing these crimes against vulnerable people in our society.

“I would urge anyone with information or concerns about exploitation of any kind, to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”