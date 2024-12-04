Five men charged in connection with human trafficking offences in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five men charged in connection with human trafficking offences in Aberdeen

They are all due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

By Ellie Milne
They will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Five men have been charged in connection with human trafficking offences in Aberdeen.

Police carried out a search at an address in the city centre on Wednesday which led to five arrests.

The men – aged 20, 28, 32, 32 and 34 – have since been charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Stevie Smith said: “Human trafficking is a deplorable crime that has a significant impact on its victims and Scotland’s wider communities.

“We are committed to working with our partners to pursue those suspected of being involved in committing these offences, with a strong focus on safeguarding individuals who may be at risk of exploitation.

“We work to raise public awareness to help identify victims and ensure they get the support they need.”

Appeal to report human trafficking in Aberdeen

Police are also appealing to anyone with concerns about exploitation in Aberdeen and beyond to report it.

He added: “Information from people within our communities is key to helping us identify those involved in committing these crimes against vulnerable people in our society.

“I would urge anyone with information or concerns about exploitation of any kind, to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

