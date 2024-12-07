Daughter of Aboyne firefighter killed in the line of duty to accept award in his name 60 years on

The daughter of an Aboyne fireman who tragically lost his life in the line of duty has expressed her “emotional” reaction upon learning that her father would be awarded the Elizabeth Emblem Medal.

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of the death of Dudley Hamish Grant, Aboyne’s leading fireman, who was just three days shy of his 37th birthday when the tragedy occurred.

Affectionately known as Hamish to friends and family, the fireman had accompanied his crew to a hearth fire at Woodside Farm Corse on April 19, 1965. Unknown to them, the fire had already been brought under control.

As the fire truck navigated a bend, it mounted a grass verge, toppled down a small embankment, and overturned after plunging into a field. Hamish tragically lost his life in the crash, while the four other members of the fire crew were hospitalised.

He is one of seven Scottish public servants among the first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem, an honour announced earlier this year to commemorate public servants who died in the line of duty.

His daughter, Charlotte Paterson, told The Press and Journal she “couldn’t believe” her dad was being honoured almost 60 years later.

“It was very emotional,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe that after all these years he was being honoured.

“Back in the 60s, everybody knew everybody. My dad worked at the local garage so he knew everybody locally and it was quite a big thing to happen in that time.”

Charlotte said dad’s death was ‘big shock’ to everyone

When Hamish passed away, he was survived by his children Charlotte, 13, and his sons Donnie, 9, and Garry, 7 and a half, as well as his wife Charlotte.

His daughter Charlotte, who is now 73, said: “Obviously for us, we were so young and it was quite a shock to our systems as well as our mother’s, as she was only 36 when he died.

“It was a huge thing in our lives to have happened.”

Hamish served in the Aboyne fire brigade for 14 years, and had become the leading fireman in autumn of 1964.

He worked as a mechanic at his father’s garage – and also repaired televisions and fixed aerials up in his spare time.

Hamish also enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the local club.

“He put up aerials in his spare time and was also a part-time fireman while working at the garage – so he was a very busy man,” Charlotte added.

“He was very well-liked in the area and we knew that by the cards and the letters we got afterwards.”

Newspapers at the time reported more than 1,000 people attended his funeral.

“I was in a state of shock back then,” said Charlotte.

“I knew there was a lot of people there because it was one of the major incidents that happened in the area ever.”

Daughter ‘very pleased’ dad will be recognised with medal at Windsor

The first batch of Emblems will be presented to the next of kin of recipients.

The Emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Charlotte’s husband, Kenny, first found out about the emblem, though it was their daughter Sarah who started researching it and put an application forward.

Charlotte, who is making the trip to England with her daughter Sarah, will be presented with the medal at Windsor Castle next week.

Mrs Paterson said: “I’m very excited, very apprehensive, but very pleased that he’s going to be recognised after all these years.”