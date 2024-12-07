Daughter of Aboyne firefighter killed in the line of duty to accept award in his name 60 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter of Aboyne firefighter killed in the line of duty to accept award in his name 60 years on

Hamish Grant's family will be presented with the Elizabeth Emblem next week.

Hamish Grant died following a crash on-duty 60 years ago
By Ena Saracevic

The daughter of an Aboyne fireman who tragically lost his life in the line of duty has expressed her “emotional” reaction upon learning that her father would be awarded the Elizabeth Emblem Medal.

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of the death of Dudley Hamish Grant, Aboyne’s leading fireman, who was just three days shy of his 37th birthday when the tragedy occurred.

Affectionately known as Hamish to friends and family, the fireman had accompanied his crew to a hearth fire at Woodside Farm Corse on April 19, 1965. Unknown to them, the fire had already been brought under control.

As the fire truck navigated a bend, it mounted a grass verge, toppled down a small embankment, and overturned after plunging into a field. Hamish tragically lost his life in the crash, while the four other members of the fire crew were hospitalised.

He is one of seven Scottish public servants among the first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem, an honour announced earlier this year to commemorate public servants who died in the line of duty.

Hamish Grant is among the first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem. Image: Supplied.

His daughter, Charlotte Paterson, told The Press and Journal she “couldn’t believe” her dad was being honoured almost 60 years later.

“It was very emotional,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe that after all these years he was being honoured.

“Back in the 60s, everybody knew everybody. My dad worked at the local garage so he knew everybody locally and it was quite a big thing to happen in that time.”

Charlotte said dad’s death was ‘big shock’ to everyone

When Hamish passed away, he was survived by his children Charlotte, 13, and his sons Donnie, 9, and Garry, 7 and a half, as well as his wife Charlotte.

His daughter Charlotte, who is now 73, said: “Obviously for us, we were so young and it was quite a shock to our systems as well as our mother’s, as she was only 36 when he died.

“It was a huge thing in our lives to have happened.”

Hamish served in the Aboyne fire brigade for 14 years, and had become the leading fireman in autumn of 1964.

Fireman Hamish Grant as reported in The Press and Journal in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

He worked as a mechanic at his father’s garage – and also repaired televisions and fixed aerials up in his spare time.

Hamish also enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the local club.

“He put up aerials in his spare time and was also a part-time fireman while working at the garage – so he was a very busy man,” Charlotte added.

“He was very well-liked in the area and we knew that by the cards and the letters we got afterwards.”

Pictured are Hamish Grant’s granddaughter Sarah, and his daughter Charlotte.

Newspapers at the time reported more than 1,000 people attended his funeral.

“I was in a state of shock back then,” said Charlotte.

“I knew there was a lot of people there because it was one of the major incidents that happened in the area ever.”

Daughter ‘very pleased’ dad will be recognised with medal at Windsor

The first batch of Emblems will be presented to the next of kin of recipients.

The Emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Charlotte’s husband, Kenny, first found out about the emblem, though it was their daughter Sarah who started researching it and put an application forward.

The Elizabeth Emblem. Image: UK Government.

Charlotte, who is making the trip to England with her daughter Sarah, will be presented with the medal at Windsor Castle next week.

Mrs Paterson said: “I’m very excited, very apprehensive, but very pleased that he’s going to be recognised after all these years.”

Conversation