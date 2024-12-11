Date set for fatal accident inquiry into Stonehaven rail crash

The court process for a fatal accident inquiry into the Stonehaven rail crash that claimed the lives of three men is to begin next month.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury lost their lives after a ScotRail train derailed at Carmont on August 12, 2020.

They died after the Glasgow to Aberdeen service hit a landslip after a period of heavy rain.

The criminal prosecution for the accident saw operator Network Rail fined £6.7 million last year, after they admitted health and safety failings in the leadup to the crash.

Almost £1 million in damages was also secured from Network Rail for seven people affected by it.

Now, a new fatal accident inquiry is set to take place.

It comes after the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) lodged a notice with Aberdeen Sheriff Court to begin proceedings.

The preliminary hearing will be held there on January 29 2025.

The purpose of a fatal accident inquiry is to establish further facts regarding the tragedy.

It aims to help operators avoid similar incidents in the future.

Inquiry will ‘examine full circumstances’ of Stonehaven rail crash

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the deaths of Christopher Stuchbury, Donald Dinnie and Brett McCullough occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern.

“This has been a highly complex and thorough large-scale investigation. The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“While there has already been a number of lessons learned and industry-wide change made, an FAI will examine the full circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths, putting all relevant information into the public domain.

“The evidence will be tested in a public setting and be the subject of judicial determination.

“Our thoughts remain with the families, and they will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”