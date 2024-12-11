Date set for fatal accident inquiry into Stonehaven rail crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Date set for fatal accident inquiry into Stonehaven rail crash

The incident took the lives of three men in 2020.

By Graham Fleming
Stonehaven rail crash accident site at Carmont.
Three men died when a Scotrail train derailed at Carmont, south of Stonehaven.

The court process for a fatal accident inquiry into the Stonehaven rail crash that claimed the lives of three men is to begin next month.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury lost their lives after a ScotRail train derailed at Carmont on August 12, 2020.

They died after the Glasgow to Aberdeen service hit a landslip after a period of heavy rain.

A date has been set for the inquiry. Image: Press Association.

The criminal prosecution for the accident saw operator Network Rail fined £6.7 million  last year, after they admitted health and safety failings in the leadup to the crash.

Almost £1 million in damages was also secured from Network Rail for seven people affected by it.

Now, a new fatal accident inquiry is set to take place.

It comes after the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) lodged a notice with Aberdeen Sheriff Court to begin proceedings.

The preliminary hearing will be held there on January 29 2025.

The purpose of a fatal accident inquiry is to establish further facts regarding the tragedy.

It aims to help operators avoid similar incidents in the future.

Inquiry will ‘examine full circumstances’ of Stonehaven rail crash

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the deaths of Christopher Stuchbury, Donald Dinnie and Brett McCullough occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern.

“This has been a highly complex and thorough large-scale investigation. The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“While there has already been a number of lessons learned and industry-wide change made, an FAI will examine the full circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths, putting all relevant information into the public domain.

“The evidence will be tested in a public setting and be the subject of judicial determination.

“Our thoughts remain with the families, and they will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

Conversation