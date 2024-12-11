End of an era: Grampian-Houston Association winds up after 45 years of bridging energy capitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

End of an era: Grampian-Houston Association winds up after 45 years of bridging energy capitals

"Over the years, many personal friendships have been formed between the people of both areas."

Houston, Texas.
Houston, Texas and the Grampian region are sister cities. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Cromar

A group which promoted links between the north-east and the “energy capital of the world” Houston is winding up after 45 years.

The Grampian-Houston Association (GHA) was set up in May 1979 after the north-east region was twinned with the Texan city.

Known in the United States as a “sister city relationship”, the twinning charter was signed in the Granite City, with a 40-strong delegation travelling across the Atlantic to witness it being signed.

Councillor Sandy Mutch and mayor of Houston Louie Welch.
The “founding fathers” of the Grampian-Houston sister city link was former Grampian Regional Council convener Sandy Mutch and ex-Houston mayor Louie Welch. Image: Grampian Houston Association.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the organisation will cease.

GHA’s secretary William Neish told The Press and Journal: “Unfortunately its sister organisation the Houston-Grampian Association did not survive the Covid closedown and this has made it difficult for GHA to continue to function effectively.

He added: “The decision was taken to wind up the organisation and this process is now in hand.”

The Houston-Grampian Association performed a similar role in Texas as the GHA does in the north-east until 2021, when responsibility for promoting the relationship transferred to the British American Foundation of Texas and the Houston chapter of the British-American Business Council.

Student exchange nurses.
Exchange nurses from Houston and guests attend a Grampian-Houston Association dinner in May 2010 that was in honour of the students. Image: Grampian-Houston Association.

Grampian-Houston Association – a history

GHA’s founding was not just to foster links between the oil and gas industries, but also through a number of different spheres, including business, commercial, educational and social.

Between 1995 and 2019, an annual exchange of students nurses from the Robert Gordon University and Houston Baptist University was arranged by the Grampian-Houston Association and the Houston-Grampian Association.

The students selected spent two weeks in their sister city studying healthcare provision and nursing education, with them drawing up a report comparing provision in Scotland and Texas to the two associations.

In the 1970s, many Texans came to Aberdeen following the finding of North Sea oil and gas, while many Scots have moved to America’s fourth largest – which has a population of over 2.3 million in its city limits – to work in the industry there.

Stuart Holden.
Aberdeen-born Stuart Holden moved from the Granite City to Houston at the age of 10. Image: Fox Sports.

One of those born in Aberdeen was footballer Stuart Holden, who moved with his family to Houston at the age of 10, with his late father working for oil company Chevron.

Despite being Scottish born, Holden represented the USA at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and played for the “stars and stripes” in their 1-1 draw against England.

Grampian-Houston Association logo.
The GHA logo features the ptarmigan, a bird native to Grampian, and the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. Image: Grampian-Houston Association.

GHA is officially recognised by Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils, with councillors representing each authority on it.

One of those councillors is Councillor Nurul Hoque Ali, an oil worker for more than three decades who lived in Houston for “about five years” and described the organisation’s demise as being a “very unfortunate situation”.

Councillor Norul Hoque Ali.
Aberdeen councillor Nurul Hoque Ali lived in Houston for “about five years”.

He added: “The link between the Grampian region and Houston is still strong even though the focus of energy is changing from oil and gas to sustainable energies.

“Not only do I feel there is still much we can learn from each other on energy transition but there is a lot of friendship between us.

“Over the years, many personal friendships have been formed between the people of both areas.”

Links between Aberdeen and Houston ‘will continue’

Despite the close links – both economically and culturally – there was never a direct flight between Europe’s oil capital and Houston, although there was plans for an all-business class one to take off in 2008 by City Star Airlines.

However, the airline went bust.

With GHA soon to be disbanded after over four decades, Mr Neish is still confident that the friendship between the north-east and the Texan city will remain.

He said: “Grampian Region has many links with Houston and will continue to be officially with America’s fourth largest city.”

Conversation