Police and paramedics called to crash at Aberdeen roundabout

Police and paramedics have been called to a crash at an Aberdeen roundabout.

The incident happened on Great Northern Road at St Machar Roundabout shortly after 5.30pm.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unclear.

Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.