How busy is your rail station? 12 north-east train stops RANKED

Railway data has revealed the most used stations in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Passengers boarding a train at Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Data showing the exact usage numbers for each north-east railway station have been revealed.

The statistics, released by government organisation the Office for Rail and Road, also rank each platform from first to last in the UK.

The data comes from all across the country and was taken from  April 2023 to March 2024.

Aberdeen train station was the most used in the north-east. Image: DC Thomson

The Press and Journal has collated all of the numbers from around Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The two areas combined have 12 train stations and each one varies vastly in usage. So just which one came out on top?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Aberdeen train station has come out on top, with Elgin also clinching the Moray accolade.

Passengers getting off Elgin train.
Elgin’s train station was the busiest in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Here are the busiest stations in the north-east, ranked from most to least passenger numbers in 2024.

Aberdeenshire train station rankings

  • Aberdeen

Aberdeen was by far the most used station in Scotland’s north-east. Total entries and exits added up to 2,287,858, with the most common origin point being Inverurie station. Aberdeen was the 230th most popular station in the UK.

  • Stonehaven 

Behind Aberdeen, Stonehaven came in at second place with 448,104 entries and exits. 244,028 of those passengers came and went from the main Granite City station, which is over half. Stonehaven was ranked 875 from the entire list.

Over half of Stonehaven passengers arrived or departed at Aberdeen, Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
  • Inverurie 

358,140 was the total number of passengers to and from Inverurie, ranked in 994th for the UK table.

  • Dyce 

There was 301,878 total passengers at Dyce, with the station most commonly being to used to and from Aberdeen.

  • Kintore

Kintore was the fifth busiest train station in the north-east with 118,514 entries and exits. It’s rank was 1,612 for the countrywide leader board.

  • Portlethen 

The sixth busiest was Portlethen with 1,304,214 recorded entries and exits.

Kintore is Aberdeenshire’s newest station. Image: NetworkRail
  • Laurencekirk 

Meanwhile, Laurencekirk recorded 80,682 passengers which ranked it in 1,793th position.

  • Insch 

In eighth is Insch, which saw 61,436 passengers walk through train doors throughout the data period.

  • Huntly 

Finally, in last is Huntly which accommodated 60,956 passengers in a year, which ranked it 1,923th across the UK.

Moray station statistics

  • Elgin

Elgin came out on top of all Moray stations with a total of 284,140 passengers going in and out of its platforms in 12 months. It’s overall UK rank was 1,141.

Empty Elgin railway station.
Elgin rail station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
  • Forres

Forres was second place to Elgin with 129,646 total passengers, coming in at rank 1,565.

  • Keith

Meanwhile, 71,474 total used the facilities at Keith, earning it a 1,847th ranking.

