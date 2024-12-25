How busy is your rail station? 12 north-east train stops RANKED

Data showing the exact usage numbers for each north-east railway station have been revealed.

The statistics, released by government organisation the Office for Rail and Road, also rank each platform from first to last in the UK.

The data comes from all across the country and was taken from April 2023 to March 2024.

The Press and Journal has collated all of the numbers from around Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The two areas combined have 12 train stations and each one varies vastly in usage. So just which one came out on top?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Aberdeen train station has come out on top, with Elgin also clinching the Moray accolade.

Here are the busiest stations in the north-east, ranked from most to least passenger numbers in 2024.

Aberdeenshire train station rankings

Aberdeen

Aberdeen was by far the most used station in Scotland’s north-east. Total entries and exits added up to 2,287,858, with the most common origin point being Inverurie station. Aberdeen was the 230th most popular station in the UK.

Stonehaven

Behind Aberdeen, Stonehaven came in at second place with 448,104 entries and exits. 244,028 of those passengers came and went from the main Granite City station, which is over half. Stonehaven was ranked 875 from the entire list.

Inverurie

358,140 was the total number of passengers to and from Inverurie, ranked in 994th for the UK table.

Dyce

There was 301,878 total passengers at Dyce, with the station most commonly being to used to and from Aberdeen.

Kintore

Kintore was the fifth busiest train station in the north-east with 118,514 entries and exits. It’s rank was 1,612 for the countrywide leader board.

Portlethen

The sixth busiest was Portlethen with 1,304,214 recorded entries and exits.

Laurencekirk

Meanwhile, Laurencekirk recorded 80,682 passengers which ranked it in 1,793th position.

Insch

In eighth is Insch, which saw 61,436 passengers walk through train doors throughout the data period.

Huntly

Finally, in last is Huntly which accommodated 60,956 passengers in a year, which ranked it 1,923th across the UK.

Moray station statistics

Elgin

Elgin came out on top of all Moray stations with a total of 284,140 passengers going in and out of its platforms in 12 months. It’s overall UK rank was 1,141.

Forres

Forres was second place to Elgin with 129,646 total passengers, coming in at rank 1,565.

Keith

Meanwhile, 71,474 total used the facilities at Keith, earning it a 1,847th ranking.