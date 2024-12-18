Stonehaven seafront braced for flooding as warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven seafront braced for flooding as warning issued

Residents are being urged to "act now".

By Chris Cromar
Stonehaven.
Stonehaven could be hit by flooding this afternoon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Flooding is expected to hit Stonehaven today and residents have been told to “act now” as a warning is issued.

It is expected to hit the coastal Aberdeenshire town around the time of high tide at 3.15pm this afternoon.

A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea is expected to affect low-lying land, roads, and properties along the coast.

Stonehaven flood warning map.
The area that could be affected by flooding. Image: Sepa.

Flooding in and around low lying areas is possible, with waves expected to affect low-lying parts of Boatie Row, which is located at Cowie.

National flood forecasters, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned people to “remain vigilant” ahead of the potential storm, which is in place “until further notice”.

Residents’ responsibility

Sepa added: “Remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is available on our website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.”

The Floodline quick dial number for the Stonehaven area is 21149.

Stonehaven Flood Prevention Scheme.
The £16 million Stonehaven Flood Prevention Scheme was completed last year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Stonehaven is no stranger to flooding, which has affected local residences and businesses within the lower reach of the River Carron.

Major flooding events have occurred in the town on numerous occasions, including in 1988, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2012, which caused the evacuation of nearby residents.

In August last year, the much-anticipated Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme – which began in 2019 and cost £16 million to build – was completed by Aberdeenshire Council.

Designed to protect homes and businesses which have previously been badly affected by flooding events around the Carron, it survived its first major challenge two months later, when it protected the town from the impact of Storm Babet.

