Stonehaven seafront braced for flooding as warning issued

Flooding is expected to hit Stonehaven today and residents have been told to “act now” as a warning is issued.

It is expected to hit the coastal Aberdeenshire town around the time of high tide at 3.15pm this afternoon.

A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea is expected to affect low-lying land, roads, and properties along the coast.

Flooding in and around low lying areas is possible, with waves expected to affect low-lying parts of Boatie Row, which is located at Cowie.

National flood forecasters, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned people to “remain vigilant” ahead of the potential storm, which is in place “until further notice”.

Residents’ responsibility

Sepa added: “Remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is available on our website or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.”

The Floodline quick dial number for the Stonehaven area is 21149.

Stonehaven is no stranger to flooding, which has affected local residences and businesses within the lower reach of the River Carron.

Major flooding events have occurred in the town on numerous occasions, including in 1988, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2012, which caused the evacuation of nearby residents.

In August last year, the much-anticipated Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme – which began in 2019 and cost £16 million to build – was completed by Aberdeenshire Council.

Designed to protect homes and businesses which have previously been badly affected by flooding events around the Carron, it survived its first major challenge two months later, when it protected the town from the impact of Storm Babet.