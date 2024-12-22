Dandara homeowners in Stoneywood say neighbour’s mansion housing plan ‘destroys the reason they moved there’

Plans to transform Aberdeen’s Stoneywood House into apartments while building seven homes on the grounds have sparked an outcry among new-build neighbours.

People living in Dandara’s Stoneywood development near Dyce say they bought their homes there for the “secluded” location along the banks of the River Don.

Dozens of panicked owners now worry this is at risk amid proposals to transform the 170-year-old mansion yards away.

Stoneywood House was used as a hotel for workers at the nearby Stoneywood Mill until it closed in 2022.

It has since been lying empty and owner Brian Sutherland has lodged plans to turn the building into apartments – while erecting seven homes on the grounds.

The story behind Stoneywood House

The riverside mansion dates back to 1849, when it was built for the owner of the paper mill.

It was something of a hub for the then-bustling business, even staging a wedding between a maid and a mill worker in 1937.

In the 194os it became a hostel for trainees in the paper industry.

It was most recently used as a corporate conference facility, including guest accommodation, while the mill was in operation.

What are the new Stoneywood House plans?

Now, Mr Sutherland and his team from Tinto architects have put in plans to reimagine the B-listed mansion and its surroundings.

He wants to divide Stoneywood House into five apartments and create a curved row of seven homes on the lawn outside.

The new houses would be designed to pay homage to the grand old home they surround.

Architects pledge that “only a very a small number of trees” will be affected by the Stoneywood House plans.

And a supporting statement sent to the council explains why Stoneywood could be a good location for more homes.

It says: “Unfortunately, all the mills in the area have now closed and the area has been the subject of regeneration for the last decade or so.

“Stoneywood has a range of services and facilities including an M&S Foodhall.”

Why are neighbours upset?

Builders Dandara created the sprawling 500-house Stoneywood Estate development across almost 100 acres near the mill.

They hailed the “high quality community” being created there, boasting of the “woodland setting” as a selling point.

People living there are now appealing for Aberdeen City Council to reject the new housing plans.

Katie Robertson says she bought her home at nearby Polo Park because of the “secluded woodland environment which houses lots of wildlife”.

She adds: “If these plans are allowed to go ahead it would be to the detriment of the wildlife and to the existing owners within the development.

“This area will become just another overdeveloped site with a mass of buildings, cars and noise… Completely contrary to the vision that was sold to us.”

Resident David Mitchell puts it bluntly: “This is destroying part of the reason most people chose to live here.”

‘Noise will disturb children’s sleep’

Fellow Polo Park resident Shannon O Tuairisg said the extra homes would “take away from how special the area is”.

She added: “The current Dandara development around the Walled Gardens is sought after for the more secluded location.

“The privacy of residents would be affected with the addition of these new builds. In particular, I mean the houses that these back on to!

“I also will not appreciate the noise this would bring with young children who need quiet in the day to sleep.”

Jennifer Robertson, of Polo Park, said: ” When we bought our home in 2018 part of the appeal was that there would be no houses directly in front of our property.

“Now just six years on, we are faced with the prospect of having houses directly in front of us – and the loss of a particularly beautiful greenspace.”

What do you think of the Stoneywood proposals? Let us know in our comments section below

Chris Tosh, who lives in the nearby Walled Gardens street, wrote that the “unacceptable proposal” will “significantly compromise our privacy”.

Neighbour Nadine Jackson added: “It’s a beautiful area to live, hence why we moved there… this takes away our reason for moving.”

Peter Hurrell went a step further.

He fumed: “The proposed housing is unsightly, architecturally hideous and wholly unsuited to a semi-rural environment.”

Why are police concerned?

The police have had their say on the proposal too, warning developers to be careful about the security of the site during any construction.

Officers reveal that the mothballed factory now earmarked for demolition has been targeted by vandals.

A letter states: “Due consideration should be given to crime reduction measures during the construction phase to ensure that goods and materials are not subject to theft.

“Stoneywood Mill has had a history of issues with vandalism and theft since it closed.”

You can see the full Stoneywood House plans on the Aberdeen City Council website.

The local authority will decide on the application in due course.

