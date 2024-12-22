Dandara homeowners in Stoneywood say neighbour’s mansion housing plan ‘destroys the reason they moved there’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dandara homeowners in Stoneywood say neighbour’s mansion housing plan ‘destroys the reason they moved there’

The proposals for the site near Dyce have attracted complaints from nearby residents.

By Ben Hendry
Stoneywood House plans have caused controversy in the area.
Stoneywood House plans have caused controversy in the area. Image: Tinto architecture

Plans to transform Aberdeen’s Stoneywood House into apartments while building seven homes on the grounds have sparked an outcry among new-build neighbours.

People living in Dandara’s Stoneywood development near Dyce say they bought their homes there for the “secluded” location along the banks of the River Don.

Dozens of panicked owners now worry this is at risk amid proposals to transform the 170-year-old mansion yards away.

Stoneywood House was used as a hotel for workers at the nearby Stoneywood Mill until it closed in 2022.

It has since been lying empty and owner Brian Sutherland has lodged plans to turn the building into apartments – while erecting seven homes on the grounds.

The Stoneywood House mansion and surrounding land where the plans are taking shape. Image: Google Earth

The story behind Stoneywood House

The riverside mansion dates back to 1849, when it was built for the owner of the paper mill.

It was something of a hub for the then-bustling business, even staging a wedding between a maid and a mill worker in 1937.

Stoneywood House. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
A glimpse inside the historic property. Image: Tinto architecture

In the 194os it became a hostel for trainees in the paper industry.

It was most recently used as a corporate conference facility, including guest accommodation, while the mill was in operation.

What are the new Stoneywood House plans?

Now, Mr Sutherland and his team from Tinto architects have put in plans to reimagine the B-listed mansion and its surroundings.

He wants to divide Stoneywood House into five apartments and create a curved row of seven homes on the lawn outside.

How the houses would be spread around the site. Image: Tinto architects

The new houses would be designed to pay homage to the grand old home they surround.

Architects pledge that “only a very a small number of trees” will be affected by the Stoneywood House plans.

And a supporting statement sent to the council explains why Stoneywood could be a good location for more homes.

The new Stoneywood homes would look like this. Image: Tinto architecture

It says: “Unfortunately, all the mills in the area have now closed and the area has been the subject of regeneration for the last decade or so.

“Stoneywood has a range of services and facilities including an M&S Foodhall.”

In 2016, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visited Dandara’s Stoneywood housing development (L-R) Councillor Ross Thomson, Ruth Davidson and Peter Best (Dandara sales manager). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Why are neighbours upset?

Builders Dandara created the sprawling 500-house Stoneywood Estate development across almost 100 acres near the mill.

They hailed the “high quality community” being created there, boasting of the “woodland setting” as a selling point.

Polo Park, Petrie Way and The Walled Gardens all surround the site. Image: Google Maps

People living there are now appealing for Aberdeen City Council to reject the new housing plans.

Katie Robertson says she bought her home at nearby Polo Park because of the “secluded woodland environment which houses lots of wildlife”.

She adds: “If these plans are allowed to go ahead it would be to the detriment of the wildlife and to the existing owners within the development.

“This area will become just another overdeveloped site with a mass of buildings, cars and noise… Completely contrary to the vision that was sold to us.”

Resident David Mitchell puts it bluntly: “This is destroying part of the reason most people chose to live here.”

‘Noise will disturb children’s sleep’

Fellow Polo Park resident Shannon O Tuairisg said the extra homes would “take away from how special the area is”.

She added: “The current Dandara development around the Walled Gardens is sought after for the more secluded location.

“The privacy of residents would be affected with the addition of these new builds. In particular, I mean the houses that these back on to!

“I also will not appreciate the noise this would bring with young children who need quiet in the day to sleep.”

How a bedroom in the modified mansion would look. Image: Tinto architecture
And this shows how a living room could be laid out. Image: Tinto architecture

Jennifer Robertson, of Polo Park, said: ” When we bought our home in 2018 part of the appeal was that there would be no houses directly in front of our property.

“Now just six years on, we are faced with the prospect of having houses directly in front of us – and the loss of a particularly beautiful greenspace.”

Another view of the proposed houses. Image: Tinto architecture

What do you think of the Stoneywood proposals? Let us know in our comments section below

Chris Tosh, who lives in the nearby Walled Gardens street, wrote that the “unacceptable proposal” will “significantly compromise our privacy”.

Neighbour Nadine Jackson added: “It’s a beautiful area to live, hence why we moved there… this takes away our reason for moving.”

Peter Hurrell went a step further.

He fumed: “The proposed housing is unsightly, architecturally hideous and wholly unsuited to a semi-rural environment.”

Why are police concerned?

The police have had their say on the proposal too, warning developers to be careful about the security of the site during any construction.

Officers reveal that the mothballed factory now earmarked for demolition has been targeted by vandals.

£425,000 demolition plans have been lodged at Stoneywood Mill.
£425,000 demolition plans have been lodged at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A letter states: “Due consideration should be given to crime reduction measures during the construction phase to ensure that goods and materials are not subject to theft.

“Stoneywood Mill has had a history of issues with vandalism and theft since it closed.”

You can see the full Stoneywood House plans on the Aberdeen City Council website.

The local authority will decide on the application in due course.

Conversation