Woman, 79, dies ten days after A92 crash

A 79-year-old woman has died in hospital following a two car crash on the A92.

Wilma Porter, from Montrose, was involved in an accident at 11.45am on Monday December 9. The collision, near Gourdon, involved a blue Ford Focus and a black Kia Ceed.

Wilma, the driver of the Kia, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police confirmed she died ten days later, on Thursday, December 19.

Her family released a statement through Police Scotland this afternoon.

They said: “We would like to thank the emergency services, along with all the staff in A&E, ICU and HDU on their continued efforts throughout this difficult time.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy during this period.”

Police appeal for information on A92 Gourdon crash

Police Scotland continue to appeal for information about the incident.

Sergeant Pete Henderson, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with Wilma’s family and friends and those affected by the crash at this difficult time.

“Enquiries into the crash are ongoing and we ask anyone with information, who has yet to come forward, to contact us on 101, quoting incident 1110 of December 9, 2024.”