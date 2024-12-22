Icy conditions expected overnight after day of heavy rain and winds up to 100mph

Residents across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands have been told to expect icy conditions overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice which comes into effect at 9pm.

Icy patches are expected to form in parts of the north and north-east after a day of heavy rain and strong gusts of wind.

The warning states: “Showers will continue into the first part of the night, before dying out later.

“Skies will clear, and with winds easing, temperatures will fall quickly, leading to some icy patches developing on untreated roads, footpaths and cycle paths.”

The Met Office has said wintry conditions may lead to difficult travel conditions overnight and into Monday.

The warning is in place until 10am tomorrow.

Icy conditions expected overnight

Aberdeen, as well as parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, are within the warning area.

It extends south beyond Stonehaven, and west to include Banchory, Ballater, Westhill, Dyce and Inverurie.

Meanwhile, much of the north of the Banff and Buchan will manage to avoid the worst of the icy conditions.

Keith, Dufftown and Rothes are included in the warning zone, as well as Aviemore, Inverness and much of the North Sea coast up to Wick.

Those who live in these areas are advised to leave extra time for journeys and check public transport services in advance.

The snow gates on the A93 at Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee have been closed since this morning, and the Cock Bridge and Tomintoul snow gates on the A939 were shut this evening.

More weather disruption ahead of Christmas

The latest warning follows a day of consistent heavy rain and strong winds across most of the country.

Gusts of up to 70mph hit coastal areas while the warning was in place – which was extended by 24 hours into today.

The Museum of Scottish Lighthouse in Fraserburgh recorded winds of 100mph at Kinnaird Head on Sunday morning.

The sea swell at Orkney cause the water to crash over the Churchill Barriers, while strong gusts in Inverurie caused damage to the Christmas lights near the Town Hall.

The severe windy weather also led to the cancellation of several NorthLink and CalMac ferry services.

On the final weekend before Christmas, sailings between Aberdeen and Orkney/Shetland were cut, as well as 30 routes on the West Coast.

Train services were also altered due to reduced speeds and some bus services were cancelled as a result of the high winds.