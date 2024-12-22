Icy conditions expected overnight after day of heavy rain and winds up to 100mph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Icy conditions expected overnight after day of heavy rain and winds up to 100mph

The Met Office has issued another weather warning which comes into effect at 9pm.

By Ellie Milne
Icy road and pavements in Stonehaven
A yellow weather warning has been issued across the north. Image DC Thomson.

Residents across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands have been told to expect icy conditions overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice which comes into effect at 9pm.

Icy patches are expected to form in parts of the north and north-east after a day of heavy rain and strong gusts of wind.

The warning states: “Showers will continue into the first part of the night, before dying out later.

“Skies will clear, and with winds easing, temperatures will fall quickly, leading to some icy patches developing on untreated roads, footpaths and cycle paths.”

Map shows ice warning area
Map showing the areas affected by the ice warning. Image: Met Office.

The Met Office has said wintry conditions may lead to difficult travel conditions overnight and into Monday.

The warning is in place until 10am tomorrow.

Icy conditions expected overnight

Aberdeen, as well as parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, are within the warning area.

It extends south beyond Stonehaven, and west to include Banchory, Ballater, Westhill, Dyce and Inverurie.

Meanwhile, much of the north of the Banff and Buchan will manage to avoid the worst of the icy conditions.

Keith, Dufftown and Rothes are included in the warning zone, as well as Aviemore, Inverness and much of the North Sea coast up to Wick.

Those who live in these areas are advised to leave extra time for journeys and check public transport services in advance.

The snow gates on the A93 at Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee have been closed since this morning, and the Cock Bridge and Tomintoul snow gates on the A939 were shut this evening.

Device showing 100mph winds recorded in Fraserburgh
100mph winds recorded in Fraserburgh. Image: Museum of Scottish Lighthouses/Facebook.

More weather disruption ahead of Christmas

The latest warning follows a day of consistent heavy rain and strong winds across most of the country.

Gusts of up to 70mph hit coastal areas while the warning was in place – which was extended by 24 hours into today.

The Museum of Scottish Lighthouse in Fraserburgh recorded winds of 100mph at Kinnaird Head on Sunday morning.

The sea swell at Orkney cause the water to crash over the Churchill Barriers, while strong gusts in Inverurie caused damage to the Christmas lights near the Town Hall.

Christmas lights became partially detached from a lamppost in Inverurie
Christmas lights became partially detached from a lamppost in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson.

The severe windy weather also led to the cancellation of several NorthLink and CalMac ferry services.

On the final weekend before Christmas, sailings between Aberdeen and Orkney/Shetland were cut, as well as 30 routes on the West Coast.

Train services were also altered due to reduced speeds and some bus services were cancelled as a result of the high winds.

Conversation