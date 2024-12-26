GALLERY: Swimmers brave the North Sea for Fraserburgh Boxing Day swim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Swimmers brave the North Sea for Fraserburgh Boxing Day swim

The best pictures from The Broch's annual plunge.

Swimmers pictured back on dry land at the Fraserburgh Lifeboat Boxing Day Swim. All images: Duncan Brown
By Jamie Sinclair & Jamie Ross

Brave swimmers and eager spectators braved the chill this afternoon for Fraserburgh’s annual lifeboat swim.

Those up for the challenge took on a chilly 52-metre swim across Fraserburgh Harbour to help raise funds for the RNLI on Boxing Day.

The event, now in its 16th year, takes place every winter and has so far raised more than £110,000 for the charity.

Photographer Duncan Brown attended it on our behalf this year to capture the swimmers and crowds as things got underway.

Can you spot someone you know in his images below?

Swimmers get ready to take the plunge at Fraserburgh Harbour.
A man jumps head-first into the harbour.
The crowd at Fraserburgh’s lifeboat station to watch the event.
Swimmers line up to take turns plunging into the water.
In with a splash.
A woman takes the leap into the water.
Women make their way across the harbour.
A group makes their way to the opposite end of the harbour to complete the swim.
James Brodie (right) with sons Calum and Alasdair at the swim.
Women complete the swim at Fraserburgh harbour.
A woman wears a woolly hat during her swim.
Women celebrate their success at the lifeboat’s event.
Two men take part in the charity event.
A group of women make their way across the harbour to complete the swim.
Daisy Black (left) and Daisy McIntosh get ready to board the lifeboat.
Swimmers pose for a photograph ahead of the event.
A group take a photograph ahead of their swim.
Swimmers wait to jump into the water.
Stormy Sam, the lifeboat’s mascot, makes an appearance.
Swimmers wait to get given the go-ahead to jump into the harbour.
Swimmers begin to board the lifeboat.
Swimmers take a photograph ahead of the event.
Spectators look on at the event.
Swimmers pose for a photograph at the harbour.
Swimmers pictured boarding the lifeboat.
Lifeboat crew pictured watching over the swim.
A swimmer braces for the water.
A swimmer takes a leap into the harbour from the lifeboat.
Two swimmers make their way to the opposite side of the harbour for the event.

