GALLERY: Swimmers brave the North Sea for Fraserburgh Boxing Day swim

Brave swimmers and eager spectators braved the chill this afternoon for Fraserburgh’s annual lifeboat swim.

Those up for the challenge took on a chilly 52-metre swim across Fraserburgh Harbour to help raise funds for the RNLI on Boxing Day.

The event, now in its 16th year, takes place every winter and has so far raised more than £110,000 for the charity.

Photographer Duncan Brown attended it on our behalf this year to capture the swimmers and crowds as things got underway.

Can you spot someone you know in his images below?