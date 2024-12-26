Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Swimmers brave the North Sea for Fraserburgh Boxing Day swim The best pictures from The Broch's annual plunge. Swimmers pictured back on dry land at the Fraserburgh Lifeboat Boxing Day Swim. All images: Duncan Brown By Jamie Sinclair & Jamie Ross December 26 2024, 3:08 pm December 26 2024, 3:08 pm Share GALLERY: Swimmers brave the North Sea for Fraserburgh Boxing Day swim Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6657750/fraserburgh-boxing-day-swim-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Brave swimmers and eager spectators braved the chill this afternoon for Fraserburgh’s annual lifeboat swim. Those up for the challenge took on a chilly 52-metre swim across Fraserburgh Harbour to help raise funds for the RNLI on Boxing Day. The event, now in its 16th year, takes place every winter and has so far raised more than £110,000 for the charity. Photographer Duncan Brown attended it on our behalf this year to capture the swimmers and crowds as things got underway. Can you spot someone you know in his images below? Swimmers get ready to take the plunge at Fraserburgh Harbour. A man jumps head-first into the harbour. The crowd at Fraserburgh’s lifeboat station to watch the event. Swimmers line up to take turns plunging into the water. In with a splash. A woman takes the leap into the water. Women make their way across the harbour. A group makes their way to the opposite end of the harbour to complete the swim. James Brodie (right) with sons Calum and Alasdair at the swim. Women complete the swim at Fraserburgh harbour. A woman wears a woolly hat during her swim. Women celebrate their success at the lifeboat’s event. Two men take part in the charity event. A group of women make their way across the harbour to complete the swim. Daisy Black (left) and Daisy McIntosh get ready to board the lifeboat. Swimmers pose for a photograph ahead of the event. A group take a photograph ahead of their swim. Swimmers wait to jump into the water. Stormy Sam, the lifeboat’s mascot, makes an appearance. Swimmers wait to get given the go-ahead to jump into the harbour. Swimmers begin to board the lifeboat. Swimmers take a photograph ahead of the event. Spectators look on at the event. Swimmers pose for a photograph at the harbour. Swimmers pictured boarding the lifeboat. Lifeboat crew pictured watching over the swim. A swimmer braces for the water. A swimmer takes a leap into the harbour from the lifeboat. Two swimmers make their way to the opposite side of the harbour for the event.
