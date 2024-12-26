Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire GALLERY: Swimmers take plunge at Aberdeen Beach for Boxing Day Nippy Dip Our photographer was along to see those braving the chilly North Sea. Swimmers take a selfie at Aberdeen beach during the annual Nippy Dip. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Jamie Sinclair & Jamie Ross December 26 2024, 12:34 pm December 26 2024, 12:34 pm Share GALLERY: Swimmers take plunge at Aberdeen Beach for Boxing Day Nippy Dip Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6657804/aberdeen-boxing-day-nippy-dip-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Brave swimmers gathered at Aberdeen Beach today to take on the annual Boxing Day Nippy Dip. And, as per tradition, many of those taking part donned their best costumes as they took to the freezing water. Organised by the Aberdeen Lions Club, swimmers taking part are asked each year to raise money for a charity while being cheered on by friends and family who gather along the promenade. This year, our photographer Darrell Benns went along to capture all of the action from the day. Can you spot yourself or your loved ones in his images below? A dipper poses for Darrell. A Nippy Dipper celebrates at the charity event. A group of friends pose at the beach. Swimmers take the plunge in Aberdeen. A dipper in his finest Christmas-themed suit. Event marshals pose for Darrell. A swimmer makes his way out of the sea. Two return to shore. Friends and family gather at the promenade for the event. Dippers rush to the water. Fancy dress is a regular feature of the event. Dippers take their first steps into the icy water. Dippers take their first steps into the icy water. Dippers take their first steps into the icy water. Two dippers wrap up after the event. People start arriving for the event at the promenade. Dippers gather on the beach. Dippers take their first steps into the icy water. Dippers take their first steps into the icy water. A swimmer is photographed by Darrell. Dippers take their first steps into the icy water. Dippers take their first steps into the icy water. Swimmers make their way through the icy water. Swimmers make their way through the icy water. Swimmers make their way through the icy water. Fancy dressed swimmers brace themselves for the icy waves. A swimmer make their way through the icy water. Two dippers smile as they’re photographed in the water. Swimmers make their way through the icy water. Striking a pose for photographs. Darrell captures a swimmer wearing a Christmas-themed outfit. Two dippers make their way back to shore. Posing for a photograph. Dressed as a Christmas elf, this swimmer makes their way back to shore. Striking a pose for photographs at the swim.
