GALLERY: Swimmers take plunge at Aberdeen Beach for Boxing Day Nippy Dip

Brave swimmers gathered at Aberdeen Beach today to take on the annual Boxing Day Nippy Dip.

And, as per tradition, many of those taking part donned their best costumes as they took to the freezing water.

Organised by the Aberdeen Lions Club, swimmers taking part are asked each year to raise money for a charity while being cheered on by friends and family who gather along the promenade.

This year, our photographer Darrell Benns went along to capture all of the action from the day.

Can you spot yourself or your loved ones in his images below?