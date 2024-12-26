GALLERY: Swimmers take plunge at Aberdeen Beach for Boxing Day Nippy Dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Swimmers take plunge at Aberdeen Beach for Boxing Day Nippy Dip

Our photographer was along to see those braving the chilly North Sea.

Swimmers take a selfie at Aberdeen beach during the annual Nippy Dip. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Jamie Sinclair & Jamie Ross

Brave swimmers gathered at Aberdeen Beach today to take on the annual Boxing Day Nippy Dip.

And, as per tradition, many of those taking part donned their best costumes as they took to the freezing water.

Organised by the Aberdeen Lions Club, swimmers taking part are asked each year to raise money for a charity while being cheered on by friends and family who gather along the promenade.

This year, our photographer Darrell Benns went along to capture all of the action from the day.

Can you spot yourself or your loved ones in his images below?

A dipper poses for Darrell.
A Nippy Dipper celebrates at the charity event.
A group of friends pose at the beach.
Swimmers take the plunge in Aberdeen.
A dipper in his finest Christmas-themed suit.
Event marshals pose for Darrell.
A swimmer makes his way out of the sea.
Two return to shore.
Friends and family gather at the promenade for the event.
Dippers rush to the water.
Fancy dress is a regular feature of the event.
Dippers take their first steps into the icy water.
Dippers take their first steps into the icy water.
Dippers take their first steps into the icy water.
Two dippers wrap up after the event.
People start arriving for the event at the promenade.
Dippers gather on the beach.
Dippers take their first steps into the icy water.
Dippers take their first steps into the icy water.
A swimmer is photographed by Darrell.
Dippers take their first steps into the icy water.
Dippers take their first steps into the icy water.
Swimmers make their way through the icy water.
Swimmers make their way through the icy water.
Swimmers make their way through the icy water.
Fancy dressed swimmers brace themselves for the icy waves.
A swimmer make their way through the icy water.
Two dippers smile as they’re photographed in the water.
Swimmers make their way through the icy water.
Striking a pose for photographs.
Darrell captures a swimmer wearing a Christmas-themed outfit.
Two dippers make their way back to shore.
Posing for a photograph.
Dressed as a Christmas elf, this swimmer makes their way back to shore.
Striking a pose for photographs at the swim.

