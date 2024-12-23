Flu patients occupying almost ‘one-in-15 beds’ at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flu patients occupying almost ‘one-in-15 beds’ at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

NHS Grampian has said numbers are rising daily.

By Ellie Milne
ARI from car park
There are currently 42 patients in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with the illness. Image Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Almost one-in-15 beds at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) are currently occupied by flu patients.

The virus is spreading widely across the community with the number of patients rising on a daily basis.

NHS Grampian has confirmed there are 58 people in hospital with influenza at the moment, including 42 at the region’s biggest hospital in Aberdeen.

This is equivalent to two-and-a-half wards being filled with flu patients.

Public health consultant, Mr Chris Littlejohn said there is the potential for the number to grow further over the next few days and weeks.

Sharp rise in flu cases at Aberdeen hospital

He said: “We’ve seen a recent, sharp increase in influenza, trending towards what we’d consider a high rate.

“Currently we have the equivalent of around two-and-a-half wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary filled with flu patients.

“We usually see flu numbers peak sometime between early January and mid-February.

“There is certainly the potential for the number of people hospitalised, and ill in the community, to grow further in the coming days and weeks.

“We have around 260% more patients in hospital with flu, than at the same time last year, when admissions peaked in early January at around 40.

Nurses walking down ward
There are 260% more patients in hospital in Aberdeen with flu this year compared to last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Flu cases rising in Aberdeen and across the region

The health board has advised vaccines “are the first line of defence” against the virus but there is more members of the public can do to protect themselves and each other.

Mr Littlejohn added: “Flu is no joke, if you are eligible for the vaccine, it’s not too late.

“Our clinics in Aberdeen, Elgin, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Fraserburgh are open for drop-ins, for those who are eligible.

“We need people to make sure they are looking after themselves and each other, as much as possible.”

The consultant has asked people not to visit friends and family in hospital if they are ill, even with a “sniffle”.

He continued: “What is a sniffle to you, might be a life-threatening flu infection to a vulnerable person.”

Conversation