Flu patients occupying almost ‘one-in-15 beds’ at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Almost one-in-15 beds at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) are currently occupied by flu patients.

The virus is spreading widely across the community with the number of patients rising on a daily basis.

NHS Grampian has confirmed there are 58 people in hospital with influenza at the moment, including 42 at the region’s biggest hospital in Aberdeen.

This is equivalent to two-and-a-half wards being filled with flu patients.

Public health consultant, Mr Chris Littlejohn said there is the potential for the number to grow further over the next few days and weeks.

Sharp rise in flu cases at Aberdeen hospital

He said: “We’ve seen a recent, sharp increase in influenza, trending towards what we’d consider a high rate.

“Currently we have the equivalent of around two-and-a-half wards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary filled with flu patients.

“We usually see flu numbers peak sometime between early January and mid-February.

“There is certainly the potential for the number of people hospitalised, and ill in the community, to grow further in the coming days and weeks.

“We have around 260% more patients in hospital with flu, than at the same time last year, when admissions peaked in early January at around 40.

Flu cases rising in Aberdeen and across the region

The health board has advised vaccines “are the first line of defence” against the virus but there is more members of the public can do to protect themselves and each other.

Mr Littlejohn added: “Flu is no joke, if you are eligible for the vaccine, it’s not too late.

“Our clinics in Aberdeen, Elgin, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Fraserburgh are open for drop-ins, for those who are eligible.

“We need people to make sure they are looking after themselves and each other, as much as possible.”

The consultant has asked people not to visit friends and family in hospital if they are ill, even with a “sniffle”.

He continued: “What is a sniffle to you, might be a life-threatening flu infection to a vulnerable person.”