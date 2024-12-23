Family pay tribute to ‘lovely mother and grandma’ who died in hospital 15 days after Aberdeen crash

The family of a woman who died in hospital 15 days after a crash in Aberdeen have described her as “one of the sweetest and kindest” people.

Maureen Davidson, 83, was a pedestrian involved in a collision with a car on Whinhill Road at around 11.20am on Friday, December 6.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Saturday, December 21.

Her family released a statement saying they are “devastated” by the loss of their “lovely” mother and grandma.

They said: “Before the accident she was in great health and lived independently with a buzzing social life and a popular lady enjoying meals out with her friends, bingo and dancing.

“On the day it happened, she had just been to her line dancing class and was away out to town expecting to return for Zumba at 3pm.”

Granddaughter’s tribute to Maureen Davidson

Mrs Davidson’s granddaughter said she will be “forever grateful” to have had her in her life.

“For those that haven’t met her, my grandma is one of the sweetest, kindest and most resilient people you could ever meet,” she wrote.

“She was also very funny and had a great sense of humour and outlook on life. She was like a parent to me, and I’m forever grateful to have had her in my life.

“The family would like to thank our friends and relatives who have offered us so much kindness and support throughout the last fortnight.”

Police appeal for witnesses of Aberdeen crash

Inquiries into the crash, which took place near the Fonthill Terrace junction, are ongoing.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with Maureen’s family and friends and everyone affected by this incident.

“Officers will continue to support the family as our inquiries progress.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any information, and has not already spoken to police, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1126 of Friday, December 6.