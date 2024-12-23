Family pay tribute to ‘lovely mother and grandma’ who died in hospital 15 days after Aberdeen crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family pay tribute to ‘lovely mother and grandma’ who died in hospital 15 days after Aberdeen crash

Maureen Davidson was a pedestrian involved in a crash on Whinhill Road earlier this month.

By Ellie Milne
Maureen Davidson
Maureen Davidson died in hospital on Saturday, December 21. Image: Police Scotland.

The family of a woman who died in hospital 15 days after a crash in Aberdeen have described her as “one of the sweetest and kindest” people.

Maureen Davidson, 83, was a pedestrian involved in a collision with a car on Whinhill Road at around 11.20am on Friday, December 6.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Saturday, December 21.

Her family released a statement saying they are “devastated” by the loss of their “lovely” mother and grandma.

They said: “Before the accident she was in great health and lived independently with a buzzing social life and a popular lady enjoying meals out with her friends, bingo and dancing.

“On the day it happened, she had just been to her line dancing class and was away out to town expecting to return for Zumba at 3pm.”

Police van on Whinhill Road
Police closed Whinhill Road in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Granddaughter’s tribute to Maureen Davidson

Mrs Davidson’s granddaughter said she will be “forever grateful” to have had her in her life.

“For those that haven’t met her, my grandma is one of the sweetest, kindest and most resilient people you could ever meet,” she wrote.

“She was also very funny and had a great sense of humour and outlook on life. She was like a parent to me, and I’m forever grateful to have had her in my life.

“The family would like to thank our friends and relatives who have offered us so much kindness and support throughout the last fortnight.”

Police appeal for witnesses of Aberdeen crash

Inquiries into the crash, which took place near the Fonthill Terrace junction, are ongoing.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with Maureen’s family and friends and everyone affected by this incident.

“Officers will continue to support the family as our inquiries progress.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any information, and has not already spoken to police, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1126 of Friday, December 6.

Conversation