Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Police probe Ellon knife assault The man was assaulted on Teal Street on Monday. By Chris Cromar December 26 2024, 5:11 pm Teal Street in Ellon. Image: Google Maps. Police are investigating after a man was assaulted with a knife in Ellon. It is understood multiple people were involved in the Teal Street attack on Monday night. Police Scotland said inquiries into the assault are ongoing. A police spokeswoman said: "Officers received a report of an assault in the Teal Street area of Ellon which happened on Monday, December 23. "Inquiries are ongoing."