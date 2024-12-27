Hogmanay weather warning as north-east braces for 48 hours of heavy rain

A yellow weather warning for 48 hours of rain is set to put a dampener on Hogmanay celebrations in the north-east.

New Year’s Eve revellers in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands face “disruption and flooding” from December 30.

The Met Office yellow warning begins at midnight on Monday December 30 and is scheduled to cease after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Forecasters are warning that downpours of 140mm are possible in some areas as the north-east is struck with the festive deluge.

However, widespread rainfall is expected to be at 50 to 70mm.

There could also be snow in the hills, plus strong winds.

Up to 140mm of rain expected in New Year’s Eve downpour

The Met Office warning reads: “Rain is likely to become persistent and occasionally heavy on Monday and possibly last through New Year’s Eve.

“This may bring some significant disruption and flooding in the build-up to New Year events, although there is still a lot of uncertainty in which areas are likely to be affected.

“Widespread totals of 50 to 70mm are possible over the two days with some places perhaps seeing 100 to 140mm of rain, these higher totals most likely over western Scotland.

“Snow may present an additional hazard, especially in the north of Scotland and over high ground.

“Strong winds could also bring further disruption, particularly on Tuesday.”