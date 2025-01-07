What is triggered lightning? North Sea helicopters grounded due to ‘atmospheric’ phenomenon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What is triggered lightning? North Sea helicopters grounded due to ‘atmospheric’ phenomenon

Triggered lightning has only ever been recorded in the North Sea and The Sea of Japan.

By Jamie Sinclair
Helicopter operators can face a triggered lightning threat during winter months. Image: Shutterstock.
Helicopter operators can face a triggered lightning threat during winter months. Image: Shutterstock.

Helicopter flights transporting off-shore workers across the North Sea have been grounded due to triggered lightning.

The severe weather causes disruption for all major helicopter operators as it has done today.

Flights from Aberdeen Airport were not permitted to take off as a result of the risk.

Triggered lightning is only known to happen in the North Sea and The Sea of ​​Japan.

And the unique phenomenon only occurs in winter, with as few as one or two strikes happening between November and April every year.

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Bristow was one of the companies affected today.</span></span>

What is triggered lightning?

  • Ice crystals form and move within the base of a cloud, creating a positively-charged area, a key component of triggered lightning.
  • The other component is the helicopters themselves. They naturally generate a negative charge through static electricity, created by friction of the rotor blades with the air.
  • In normal conditions, this will be discharged to the ground on landing.
  • However, if a negatively-charged helicopter flies through or close to a positively charged area the two will interact and equalize. And that can create a lightning strike.

    <span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">A Bristow helicopter. Image: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr.</span></span>

Operators take necessary measures to prevent lightning strikes

Bristow’s Head of UK Flight Operations, Tim Glasspool, explains: “To a passenger sitting in the Aberdeen terminal, or on an offshore platform, the weather might look pretty decent.

“On a cold but cloudy day, perhaps with hardly any wind, calm seas and no fog, things might seem good for an on-time departure.

“But in the flight planning room our Met Office weather forecasting system can tell a very different story.

“Conditions might be calm, but if the forecast shows patches of red on the route, then those areas are an absolute no-go.

“Unless we can chart a safe course well away from these areas, we don’t fly.

“Our aircraft are designed to withstand lightning strikes, but they can seriously damage important instruments and navigation systems.”

A spokesperson for Bristow said: “Our teams will work hard to make up the flights as soon as they can but safety will always take priority.

“Weather is a key issue for all operators at this time of year.

Conversation