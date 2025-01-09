Specialist officers leading search for sisters reported missing from Aberdeen

Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti have been reported missing from their home in Aberdeen.

The siblings, both aged 32, were captured by CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge around 2.10am on Tuesday.

They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath along the River Dee heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

This is the last known sighting of the pair.

Police have been carrying out searches in the area and are now appealing to the public for information on their whereabouts.

Eliza and Henrietta are both described as being white and of slim build with long, brown hair.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta and searches are being carried out in and around the area where they were last seen.

“Local officers, led by specialist search advisors are being assisted by resources including police dogs and our marine unit.

“The Torry side of Victoria Bridge where they were last seen has many commercial and industrial units.

“Searches are ongoing here and we would urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, January 7 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

“We also ask anyone with dashcam footage from that time to contact us.

“We are continuing to speak to people who know Eliza and Henrietta and we urge anyone who has seen them or who has any information regarding their whereabouts to please contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, January 7.”